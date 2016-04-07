‘Blade Runner’: a retrospective

The future is noir
By Cazzy Lewchuk, Staff Writer
Blade Runner, originally released in 1982, is a unique, artistic blend of the science fiction and neo-noir genres. Directed by Ridley Scott and starring tough-guy Harrison Ford, it is considered by many to be one of the greatest science fiction films of all time. Based on Philip K. Dick’s lesser-known novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, it combines a neo-noir mystery plot with a dystopian futuristic style.
The story is set in Los Angeles in the (at the time) far-off year of 2019. The world is dystopian with cyberpunk overtones—flying cars, space colonies, and sentient robots are common. Such robots, indistinguishable from humans, are called replicants. After an uprising on an off-planet colony, replicants are declared illegal on Earth, under penalty of death. Police units known as “blade runners” are tasked with tracking down and executing illegal replicants. One such retired runner, Deckard, has been called back to action to hunt six rogue replicants who murdered their colony masters. In typical film noir fashion, things get morally complicated with a female replicant—and Deckard’s own identity may not be all that it seems to be, either.
A total of seven different versions of Blade Runner have been released. While the majority of the plot and footage is the same, several key differences have led to debate over the “correct” and best version. The original theatrical version has Deckard’s narrations throughout the film explaining the plot, including an explanation at the end changing a major character’s fate—and in the process, giving the movie a much happier ending.
Ten years later, a “Director’s Cut” was introduced that removed the happy ending, all other narrations, and includes a dream sequence that adds a major factor to the plot. The “Final Cut,” issued in 2007, includes an extended version of the dream, several additional violent shots, and most significantly, an all-new film transfer. This edition is widely considered the best, primarily due to the reissue making the film even more gorgeous, colourful, and aesthetically beautiful than ever before.
While the plot moves slowly in some areas, Blade Runner continues to be one of the finest science fiction detective stories ever produced. Its legacy increased the status of both Ridley Scott and Harrison Ford as legendary stars, as well as set a new precedent for what many science fiction films could be.
A sequel, set decades after the first movie, is currently scheduled for release on January 12, 2018. Harrison Ford will be reprising his role, and the film will co-star Ryan Gosling and Robin Wright. Denis Villeneuve is set to direct, the original screenwriter Hampton Fancher will pen the script, and Ridley Scott will be returning in a producer role.
5位 No.2667 Precision Stop $4.6Million （5.52億円）Breguet（ブレゲ） & Filsの時計で、なんと1814年製のプレミアムオークションモデル。ナポレオンが生きていたころお気に入りだったブランド。まさにそのころの時計でアンティークゆえ、目の飛び出るほどの価格で落札されている。
[url=http://www.eevance.com/tokei/gaga/index.html]シャネル時計 激安 6畳[/url]
Total An Application At no cost Federal grants for individuals At once
Si tu avale une noix de coco gare a ton anus
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts on this kind
of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site.
Studying this information So i am happy to express that I have a very excellent uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed.
I such a lot surely will make certain to do not disregard this site and give it a look regularly.
I am now not certain where you’re getting your info, however
good topic. I must spend a while studying much
more or figuring out more. Thanks for fantastic info I was searching for this info for my mission.
What’s up, yes this article is genuinely good and I have
learned lot of things from it about blogging. thanks.
Hello! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Keep up the excellent work!
A person essentially lend a hand to make severely articles
I’d state. That is the first time I frequented your web page and up
to now? I amazed with the analysis you made to create
this particular publish incredible. Wonderful activity!
Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one
and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam comments?
If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any support is very much appreciated.
Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one
and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses?
If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any support is very much appreciated.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with helpful info to work on. You have done a formidable activity
and our whole neighborhood will be thankful to you.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it
but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be
interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each
time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the
same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Appreciate it!
Appreciate the recommendation. Will try it out.