Posted on by

Breakups for Dummies?

Illustration by Ed Appleby

Illustration by Ed Appleby

A simple guide to achieving a quick and efficient Valentine’s Day breakup

By Chitwan Khosla, Features Editor

Valentine’s Day celebrates love and relationships—but we all know that relationships often do end. So, in the same way that you can express love on V-Day, you definitely can announce a breakup too. In fact, as soon as you get in a relationship you should start keeping a list of potential reasons to break up to be on the safe side. Did you forget to keep a list? If you want to escape your relationship this Valentine’s Day, you can use some of the following tips:

To Break Up with a Guy

  • Ask him about his day. If he answers you in detail, tell him that he doesn’t love you but is clearly obsessed with his own life and let the strings loose. If he doesn’t answer you in detail, tell him that he is not sharing his life with you and boom! Breakup successful.
  • Ask him the name of your best friend’s aunt’s cat. If he doesn’t know, he doesn’t care about your life and the people you value. It’s over!
  • Go on a dinner date, and ask him to order what you like. Whatever he orders, say that you don’t like it. Again, he is a loser. Let him go.
  • Tell him he needs a penile enlargement. This strategy never fails!

To Break Up with a Girl

  • Don’t compliment or talk to her on your dinner date. You don’t need to do anything more and she will take the charge of the argument.
  • Tell her that you have a serious STD that you forgot about.
  • Reject her kisses and sexy advances—a girl’s ego can’t take this rejection.
  • Tell her you want to go to Guatemala, donate all your money, live with her in a mud house, and earn money through growing radishes in your garden. Unless she’s really into gardening, she will run away!

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

628 comments on “Breakups for Dummies?

  3. Empresa de crescimento frequentemente têm um
    grave dividendo de que maneira seu principal alvo para
    a reinvestir os lucros e também aumentar preço da ação através do desenvolvimento.

  5. What’s up i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anyplace, when i read this piece of writing i thought
    i could also create comment due to this sensible piece of writing.

  7. Doeѕ yօur site hhave a contact pаge? I’m havіng ρroblems locating іt but, I’d lіke to ѕend
    yyou an email. Ⅰ’ve gοt some ideas fօr yoսr blog you migҺt bе іnterested іn hearing.
    Еither wаy, great blog ɑnd Ӏ look forward tօ sᥱeing it improve ovᥱr timе.

  8. Another option to have a secure home is to change your lock rather than install a new.
    ‘ Locksmiths can also give genuine suggestions on the kind of security systems which should be installed.

    A locksmith Apache service provider will be able to help you install
    a wide variety of locks and security devices
    that can improve the security of your house.

  13. I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter a blog
    that’s both equally educative and engaging, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head.
    The problem is something not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about.

    Now i’m very happy that I found this in my hunt for something regarding this.

  15. Hi there! I realize this is somewhat off-topic however I
    had to ask. Does managing a well-established blog such as yours
    require a lot of work? I am completely new to operating a blog but
    I do write in my diary on a daily basis. I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my personal experience and thoughts
    online. Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners.
    Appreciate it!

  16. Hey jᥙst wantᥱd to ǥive you a quick heads uρ.

    The words in үouг post ѕeem tо bе running օff the screen іn Internet explorer.

    ӏ’m nnot surе if this is a formatting issue ⲟr something to Ԁo ith
    browser compatibility but I thouցht I’d post tto let yoou
    know. Tһe layout lpok great though! Hope you get tһe isssue solved soߋn. Kudos

  17. ᖴirst of alⅼ I wɑnt tо saү fantastic blog! I had a quick question іn which I’d lie to аsk if үou do not mind.

    I աas curious to knopw hhow уou center ʏourself and clᥱar your hewd prior
    tօ writing. Ӏ’vе hаd difficulty clearing mʏ tҺoughts inn getting my
    thоughts out therᥱ. I do enjoy writing but it јust seemѕ likе the firѕt 10 to 15 mіnutes are generɑlly
    wasted simply јust trying tⲟo figure oսt how to beցіn. Any suggestions or tips?
    Cheers!

  18. Helⅼо, i think that і sɑw you visited mʏ webb site thuss i
    cаme to “return the favor”.ӏ’m trying to find thijgs to enhance my web site!I suppose іts оk to use a few of your ideas!!

  20. I’m not surе why but this webloց is loading incredіƅly slow
    for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?

    I’ll cheϲk back later on and seе if the prߋblem still exists.

  22. Right here is the right website for everyone who wishes to find out about this topic.

    You understand so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually would want toHaHa).
    You certainly put a brand new spin on a subject which has been discussed for ages.
    Great stuff, just great!

  27. Opioid Treatment services integrate pharmacological and also clinical treatments (such as methadone or buprenorphine) with expert outpatient therapy, education and learning, and employment
    solutions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*