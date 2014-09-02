Breastfeeding ‘contract’ offends new parents

Handout information said to be dated, worded poorly
By Angela Espinoza, News Editor
Fraser Health is under fire after parents began posting on the website iVillage.ca about a breastfeeding “contract” typically introduced to parents with newborns. The two-page form, entitled “Did You Know…,” has been in use since 2007, but parents are just now reacting. The contract itself is not a mandatory obligation, but more of a personal goal outline for parents.
“Did You Know”serves as a guide for new parents, particularly mothers, outlining the benefits of breastfeeding newborns. However, people are raising concerns with the choice of wording and tone, which condemns formula, suggests an overwhelming likelihood of diseases, and confusingly pressures new mothers about their’s and their child’s weight.
The document states that, “Babies who do not receive breast milk are more likely to get significant illness and disease.” The document then lists several potentially increased health risks, ranging from diarrhea and colds to cancer and obesity, along with a statistic stating the probability of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome would be increased by 38.5 per cent.
The final note on the list of potential risks for non-breastfed babies states, “children may score a bit lower on IQ tests.”
Following the list of health dangers to babies is a list of health dangers to mothers who do not breastfeed. The risks section for non-breastfeeding mothers included Type 2 diabetes, breast cancer before menopause, ovarian cancer, and the line “mothers can take longer to lose their pregnancy weight.”
One of the most-discussed lines in the document is the first statement: “Breastfeeding is the normal way to feed your baby.” Critics assert that, while it is true that breastfeeding is generally the preferred—and often lauded as the best—option for newborns (especially in their first six months), there are many parents who cannot produce enough or any milk. Furthermore, feeding schedules and diets can fluctuate with new babies and parents; the contract suggests a consistent schedule of eight feedings every 24 hours.
The handout lists options like mixed feeding and formula-only feeding, but also reminds the parent that they’ll be increasing the health risks of their children. The formula-feeding option also points out the expense of purchasing formula as a negative setback.
After a number of blogs and media sources responded to the controversial handout, Fraser Health maternity director Tamara Van Tent told the Province, “We sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by the content of the form.
“We recognize that this form does not reflect our intentions, which was to identify feeding options, educate families, and support decisions in a manner that is compassionate and supportive.”
Fraser Health has since removed the handout and is creating a new one with public assistance in order to create a more inclusive tone.
Pingback: Breastfeeding ‘contract’ offends new parents | Women on Women
Thanks for finally writing about > The Other Press | Breastfeeding ‘contract’ offends new parents < Loved it!
It’s amazing for me to have a site, which
is valuable for my knowledge. thanks admin
Hi! I know this is kind of off-topic however I had to ask.
Does managing a well-established blog such as yours take a lot of work?
I’m completely new to running a blog but I do write in my journal daily.
I’d like to start a blog so I can share my experience and feelings
online. Please let me know if you have any recommendations or tips for new aspiring blog owners.
Appreciate it!
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating
it but, I’d like to shoot you an email. I’ve got some suggestions for
your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.
Wow, marvelous blog structure! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The total glance
of your site is great, as smartly as the content material!
Really when someone doesn’t understand then its up to other visitors that they will assist, so here it happens.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what
all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours
would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100%
sure. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks
Greetings! I’ve been reading your weblog for some
time now and finally got the bravery to go
ahead and give you a shout out from New Caney Tx! Just wanted to
tell you keep up the great job!
Great article! This is the type of information that should be shared around
the net. Shame on the seek engines for no longer positioning
this submit upper! Come on over and discuss with my site .
Thank you =)
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of
any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet
my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite
some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience
with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this site
on a regular basis, this web page is really pleasant and the visitors are truly sharing good thoughts.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on juegos de minecraft construir
casas. Regards
Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which
blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting
tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives
for another platform. I would be great if you could point me
in the direction of a good platform.
Fantastic post however I was wanting to
know if you could write a litte more on this subject?
I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate
a little bit further. Thank you!
I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never
found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth
enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and
bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles
or blog posts in this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site.
Studying this info So i am happy to show that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I
found out just what I needed. I so much undoubtedly will make sure to do not fail to remember this web site and give it a look on a continuing basis.
Attractive section of content. I simply stumbled upon your
website and in accession capital to say that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing in your augment or even I success
you access constantly rapidly.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m inspired!
Extremely useful info specifically the closing section :
) I take care of such information much. I used
to be seeking this particular information for a very long time.
Thanks and good luck.