Bringing up the ‘V’ word…

How to introduce your significant other to video games
By Brittney MacDonald, Staff Writer
As more and more people get involved in video games as a hobby, chances are you either are (or have dated) a self-professed “gamer.” As a gamer myself, I understand when that special someone in my life gets caught up in epically long questlines and multi-player raids that can take hours if not days to plan and execute. Unfortunately, if your main squeeze has never been into that scene, they might not understand your obsession with grinding levels rather than them.
Naturally, the best way to rectify this is to get your significant other equally as obsessed with video games as you are! Or at least obsessed enough to get off your back about spending more “quality time” together, before the next expansion pack comes out.
Here’s an introductory list of a few games that might appeal to men and women just starting out on their own digital journey.
League of Legends
This game has its own electronic sports league and maintains a huge following of users. It’s relatively easy to learn, and can be adapted to many different play styles due to the numerous characters you can play as. Another benefit to this game is that couples can play together almost immediately. It might be a bit boring for the more experienced player to go back in and play with the noobs, but we all must make sacrifices in the name of love.
Destiny
Now I know what you’re thinking—why would a first person shooter be on this list? Yes Destiny is competitive, but it also has one of the best party systems currently running. The voice chat is built in, rather than working as a separate, third party program that can lag your game. The controls are fairly simple, and the majority of enjoyment for this game comes from killing a bunch of aliens with your friends. One downside is that experience points aren’t evenly distributed, so any character that’s three or move levels above their companion will just hog everything. If you want to play together, you’ll either need to make a new character, or wait till your lover levels up enough to join you.
Beyond: Two Souls
Personally, I wasn’t too fond of this game because of how easy it was for anyone familiar with a console controller. But for that movie buff in your life who has never touched a video game system, this game is perfect. Beyond focusses on plot narrative, and acts more as an interactive movie than a normal video game. But it is still very addicting. Throw in a couple stellar, computer-generated doubles of Willem Dafoe and Ellen Page and you might have found the perfect gateway game. Unfortunately this game is single player only, so it’s not the best option if you want something you can both experience together.
Ratchet and Clank/Jak and Daxter
I couldn’t decide between these games, so I just chose both because they play relatively the same. These are older games that have been re-released recently. When neither a compelling narrative nor the possibility of digital dates through online play appeals, you might as well go with pure joy. Both these games are very reminiscent of the early console games, such as Super Mario or Sonic the Hedgehog. So if those retro games are the only games your boo has played, these might be good options to get them to update their catalogue. Easy to learn and filled with comedy, these games are just fun, and that appeals to everyone.
In truth, there are so many different types and genres of games out now, it would be hard to find someone who absolutely hates them all. The trick is to know your boyfriend or girlfriend and what they would like—maybe ask them a few questions as to what they’d rather not play. Dead Space might be your favourite, but curb stomping aliens for ammo might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Try and remember that they’re trying something new to better relate to you, so you can at least make an effort to find them something they might enjoy. Knowing that your lover pays attention to you is always sexy.
It’s awesome to visit this web page and reading the
views of all mates on the topic of this piece of writing,
while I am also zealous of getting know-how.
Hello, all the time i used to check webpage posts
here early in the break of day, because i love to find out
more and more.
I do not even kknow how I ended up right here, however I thought this post used to be great.
I don’t recognise who you are however definitely you’re
going to a famous blobger wheen you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I
found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said
“You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her
ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it
pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is
entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
You should be a part of a contest for one of the best websites on the internet.
I most certainly will recommend this website!
Hey very interesting blog!
It’s especially hard if you believe like you’re only teacher inside your school to try fitting technologies into your planning and classroom delivery.
The three basic colors useful for reproduction are cyan, magenta and yellow.
But Apple possesses its own idea about how to watch video, and it
has absolutely nothing to do with standards that anyone else creates.
What’s up, I log on to your blog on a regular basis.
Your story-telling style is witty, keep up the good work!
Aw, this was an extremely nice post. Taking
a few minutes and actual effort to make a very good article… but what can I say… I hesitate a lot
and don’t seem to get anything done.
Hi there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new
updates.
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after browsing through a few of the articles I
realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m certainly happy I found it and
I’ll be book-marking it and checking back
often!
Hi every one, here every person is sharing these know-how, so it’s
pleasant to read this blog, and I used to go to see this blog all the time.
My partner and I stumbled over here different page
and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to looking at your web page again.
Hi there Dear, are you in fact visiting this site daily,
if so after that you will definitely get fastidious know-how.
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your website in internet explorer, could test this?
IE nonetheless is the market chief and a big
part of people will pass over your fantastic writing due to this problem.
This is my first time go to see at here and i
am actually pleassant to read everthing at single place.
What’s up, just wanted to say, I enjoyed
this article. It was funny. Keep on posting!
Hello everyone, it’s my first visit at this web site, and paragraph is actually fruitful for me,
keep up posting these types of posts.
This website was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something that helped me.
Cheers!
What’s up to every one, it’s truly a pleasant for me
to go to see this website, it includes helpful Information.
Have you ever thought about writing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs?
I have a blog based upon on the same topics
you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I
know my subscribers would value your work. If you are even remotely
interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
Excellent blog here! Also your website loads up fast! What host are
you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Magnificent site. Lots of useful information here.
I am sending it to several friends ans additionally
sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you
on your sweat!
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
I must thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this
website. I’m hoping to view the same high-grade blog posts from you in the future as well.
In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired
me to get my very own blog now 😉
Everything is very open with a clear clarification of the challenges.
It was definitely informative. Your site is useful.
Thank you for sharing!
Have you ever considered publishing an e-book or guest authoring
on other sites? I have a blog based upon on the same information you discuss and would really like to have you
share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would enjoy your work.
If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.
Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; many of
us have developed some nice procedures and we are looking to trade techniques with
others, why not shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding.
The clearness to your submit is just excellent and i could think you’re a professional in this subject.
Well together with your permission allow me to clutch your
RSS feed to keep up to date with coming near near
post. Thanks one million and please continue the enjoyable work.
Quality articles is the crucial to invite the visitors to
pay a visit the web page, that’s what this site is providing.
Hello are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new
to the blog world but I’m trying to get started
and set up my own. Do you need any coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
That is a very good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere.
Simple but very accurate information… Many thanks for sharing this one.
A must read article!
Wow, this paragraph is good, my sister is analyzing these kinds of things,
therefore I am going to let know her.
Just desire to say your article is as surprising.
The clarity in your post is simply cool and i can assume you are an expert on this subject.
Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep up to date
with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.
Some folks really feel that spending cash on cleansing companies shouldn’t be value it because they will clear and maintain their very own house.
While this can be true, you won’t have the ability to get
your property as clean and spotless as professional cleaners can.
First off I would like to say excellent blog! I had
a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was curious to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing.
I’ve had a difficult time clearing my thoughts in getting
my thoughts out. I do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are
generally lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or tips?
Many thanks!
Use a chalk line to mark the place the outer space will likely be.
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting!
I actually enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.I will be sure
to bookmark your blog and will often come back very
soon. I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great posts, have a nice
weekend!
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit
this webpage on regular basis to take updated from most
recent reports.
My brother recommended I would possibly like this blog.
He was totally right. This submit actually made my day. You can not imagine just how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank
you!