Burnaby’s Nikkei Matsuri festival

A Japanese summer tradition
By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist
If you watched last Saturday’s episode of Nikkei TV on Omni, you might have seen me doing a traditional Japanese dance at a Japanese cultural festival. The second annual Nikkei Matsuri took place on August 30 and 31 in the Nikkei National Museum and Cultural Centre in Burnaby.
The Nikkei Matsuri is a Japanese cultural festival that celebrates Japanese culture, and it teaches people about Japanese traditions and values. It involves a Matsuri, which is a festival that happens in Japan every summer. It has a variety of performances, traditional Japanese games, vendor booths, workshops, and a good selection of Japanese food.
Most of the performances in the festival happened in the special events hall of the cultural centre, which contained various things that you could see in a theatre or a school gym in Japan. Performances included this year’s headlining act, Hiroshi Yamaguchi, doing a Shamisen concert with special guests. There was also a group called the Nariya Koto Ensemble who played Japanese stringed instruments, and a group called Wailele Waiwai doing various hula dance; traditional Japanese dances also took place in the garden in front of the cultural centre. Everyone took part in this outdoor dance, called Bon Odori, which is a dance that welcomes the spirits of the dead to the festival.
There was also a talent show aspect of the festival, called “Nikkei’s Got Talent.” Some of the acts that performed in the talent show this year included a jumprope group called Double Ropes Caravan. There was also a belly dancer, a magician, and various dancers and singers. The act that won the grand prize of $500 was a dancer named Ac Bonifacio; she put in a lot of practice time to perfect her fast and skillful moves, which was time well-spent.
The Nikkei Matsuri festival also had a games area featuring various traditional Japanese games, including a game called Yo-yo Tsuri, where you try to remove a balloon from a pool without breaking the string that is attached to the balloon. One of the most popular parts of the festival was the Japanese food, including a tonkatsu sandwich and chicken karaage in the Mogu booth, gyoza and a type of Japanese pancake called dorayaki at the Gyoza King booth, Japanese-style crepes in the Crepes Sasuke booth, and of course Japanese-style hot dogs from Japadog.
The Nikkei Matsuri was a great event; I got to learn a lot about a summer festival that happens in Japan every year, I saw some amazing performances, I tried Japanese games, and I sampled some delicious Japanese food like Japan’s version of a Sno-Cone, shaved ice. It was a fantastic, culturally informative time, with plenty to do, see, and eat!
Hi there to every one, because I am in fact eager of reading
this blog’s post to be updated daily. It contains fastidious
information.
Excellent blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a
little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with
a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option?
There are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused ..
Any suggestions? Thank you!
This is a topic that’s close to my heart… Take care! Exactly
where are your contact details though?
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem along with your site in web explorer,
might check this? IE nonetheless is the market chief and a
big element of people will miss your wonderful writing due to this
problem.
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also pay a quick
visit this web site on regular basis to get updated from newest information.
This website was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something that
helped me. Thanks a lot!
It’s the best time to make a few plans for the
long run and it’s time to be happy. I have read this submit and if I may I desire to suggest you few attention-grabbing things or suggestions.
Maybe you can write subsequent articles relating to this article.
I desire to read even more issues approximately
it!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic
to be actually something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward
for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
What’s up, for all time i used to check website posts here in the early hours in the
morning, because i like to gain knowledge of more and more.
creditos rapidos sin nomina online
It’s in point of fact a nice and useful piece of info.
I’m happy that you just shared this helpful information with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before but after
browsing through some of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
Anyways, I’m definitely pleased I stumbled upon it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking
back regularly!