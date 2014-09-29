Can Manchester United save its season?

Two embarrassing losses leave fans asking questions
By Patrick Vaillancourt, Columnist
Even with a star-studded lineup skippered by English football legend Wayne Rooney, Manchester United is stumbling into this season of Barclay’s Premier League.
Fans are furious and the ownership group at Old Trafford seems to be getting impatient with the team. Without the prospect of Champions League football for the club, Manchester United had to spend a lot of money on its recent signings, trying to lure top talent to the storied club.
The club recently went on a flurry of expensive, high-profile signings, spending over 150-million Euros (or $213.6 million) on soccer superstars such as Radamel Falcao, Daley Blind, Luke Shaw, and most notably, Angel Di Maria.
Despite the new signings, Manchester United went down in defeat recently to Leicester, a team which was only promoted to the Premiership this year after spending the last few years in England’s second-tier. Having a 3-1 lead in the second half, United conceded four goals in a 20-minute span, causing the team to lose the match.
Earlier this month, Manchester United was humbled and humiliated at the hands of MK Dons, a third-tier team that decisively eliminated the Red Devils from Capital One Cup contention, winning by a score of 4-0.
The mid-season transfer window opens in January, and no doubt Louis Van Gaal’s club will be looking to acquire more talent. It is heavily rumoured that Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Real Madrid in the Spanish league, would like to return to his old club and relive the glory days in Manchester. However, critics believe that United’s troubles do not lie in the midfield or up front, but rather in a defensive capacity.
In the team’s five Premier League appearances this season, not a single outing saw Manchester United play as a cohesive collection of players. On paper, United should be crushing its opposition and scoring goals at will—yet its defensive play has been a consistent vulnerability. Despite keeping a clean sheet in the team’s convincing victory against QPR on September 14, vulnerabilities on the backend were apparent.
To suggest that Ronaldo returning to Old Trafford would save the club is to deny the team’s key problem: it isn’t playing as a team. Ronaldo would be yet another star to join the troubled club, but it would not change anything unless the team can zero-in on the key reasons that see it sit in 12th place in the Premier League.
If the club is to save its season, it will need to turn things around before the mid-season transfer window opens, and it will have to do it with the players currently available.
I think you did a wonderful job detailing it in your
article. Sure beats having to research it on my own. Thank you.
Thank you, I have been attempting to find info about this subject matter for ages and
yours is the greatest I have found thus far.
Many thanks for this great post, I am glad I found this website on yahoo.
I feel like I’m continuously trying to find interesting things to read about a variety
of subjects, however I manage to include your blog amongst what i read every single day considering
that you’ve got compelling entries that I enjoy. Hoping there are a lot more amazing material coming!
Excellent post, I am going to spend more time learning about this topic.
Terrific posts from you, man. I’ve understand your idea
and you’re simply extremely excellent. I love what you have here, truly like what
you’re saying and also the way by which you say it.
You make it interesting. I cant wait to read a lot more
from you. This is really a great website.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your website provided us with valuable information to focus on. You
have done a remarkable job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
You’re so awesome! I do not think I can learn something
like this before. So excellent to find someone with some one of
a kind ideas on this subject. really thanks
for bringing this up. this website is something that is needed online, somebody with somewhat originality.
excellent job for bringing something new to the web!
Excellent post, I’m most likely to shell out more time researching this subject matter.
Thanks for giving superb informations. Your web-site is
very cool. I’m pleased by the details that you have on this site.
It shows how nicely someone perceives this subject.
Bookmarked this web page, will return for extra posts.
You, my good friend, ROCK!
This is a superb articles! I’m swept away by your presentation and also one
of a kind opinions. I agree with so much. I’ll come back for more excellent articles.
Great site, nice and easy on the eyes and great content too.
You offer an essential information. I’ll be your regular visitor.
Keep up the great work , I read few blog posts on this site and I
believe that your websiteis certainly fascinating and has a lot of good info.
I simply must tell you that you have written an excellent and unique article that I
actually enjoyed reading. I’m fascinated by how well you presented your material and presented your
views. Many thanks.
I don’t think I’ve read anything like this before. So good to find someone with some original thoughts on this subject matter.
great one for starting this up. This website is something that’s needed on the web,
somebody witha bit of creativity. Great job for bringing new things to the web!
Definitely top quality blog posts on this website, saved
to fav.
This is an incredible web site, could you be eager in doing an interview regarding just how you created it?
If that’s the case e-mail me!
At this time it sounds like WordPress is the preferred blogging platform
out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?