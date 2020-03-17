CBC sweeps Candy nominations

Promotional image for ‘Schitt’s Creek’

2020 Canadian Screen Awards nominations includes local actor

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

Canadian content is being seen around the world—even internationally famous people are fans of our country’s media! Brad Pitt is a fan of Letterkenny, and—surprisingly—Nicole Kidman is a fan of Schitt’s Creek. Last year was a monumental year for Canadian content. Some of the biggest shows in our country got a lot of attention worldwide and were recognized at several award shows. Kim’s Convenience got Most Popular Foreign Drama of the Year at the Seoul Drama Awards, and Schitt’s Creek became the first Canadian show to get nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards.

Both shows air on CBC and are recognized by the Canadian Screen Awards this year. Unlike past years, when most nominated films were from Québec, most of the films nominated this year are in English. I know some of them because they were shown last year both at the Vancouver International Film Festival and in theatres. The films that are nominated for Best Motion Picture this year are Anne at 13,000 ft., Antigone, The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open, The Twentieth Century, and White Lie.

Matthew Rankin’s first film, The Twentieth Century, got the most film nominations at eight nominations. The movie is a bilingual and mind-blowing historical comedy film on how William Lyon Mackenzie King became the Prime Minister. Antigone is about a girl helping her brother in a prison break and challenging the system. Local BC film, The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open, is co-directed by Kathleen Hepburn and Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers. It got six nominations, which includes Best Actress twice for its two lead stars—Tailfeathers and Violet Nelson.

In TV, CBC got the most nominations out of the major channels in the country and swept almost every category. In comedy, Schitt’s Creek got the most nominations. The show also achieved most nominations overall with a record breaking 26 nominations.

Kim’s Convenience is nominated again with eight nominations—including nominations for almost all its major stars! This list includes Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrew Phung, and Nicole Power. Show star and Burnaby local Andrea Bang got a few nominations for web shows, and additionally went home with the Audience Choice Award.

In drama, Anne with an E got the most nominations with 17 nominations. I am not sure if it will be back next season. Cardinal is finally nominated as a drama instead of a miniseries. It obtained 14 nominations, and it will be ending this season. Mary Kills People, which ended last season, got eleven nominations. In variety, The Beaverton got the most nominations with five nominations. However, it is very likely that The Baroness von Sketch Show will get Best Variety Show again this year… and I still have not watched it.

In news, The National got six nominations, CTV News at 11 got four nominations, and Global National got two nominations. In local news, News Hour got two nominations including Best Local Newscast and Best Local Reporter for Rumina Daya. A lot of exciting things will happen in the Canadian Screen Awards this year and hopefully they will give more awards in the main show than last year.

The Canadian Screen Awards airs March 29 at 8 pm on CBC.