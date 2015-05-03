Celebrate silversmithing with Workingsilver

Local studio presents jewellery show and sale

By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor

Workingsilver retail store and teaching studio is a silversmith’s paradise, with supplies and classes available for various projects and expertise. Owner Kathy Brandon presented the studio’s first semi-annual jewellery show and sale on May 2 and 3, featuring pieces created by the studio’s students and instructors.

“The whole intention of the show and sale is to showcase the work of our students,” she said.

“It’s a neat way to see if this is something they want to do, and to show off what they’ve made,” said Rachael Hatala, an instructor at Workingsilver.

The show featured a variety of jewellery on display, including earrings, rings, cuffs, bangles, and pendants. Most of the jewellery was available for purchase, and prices ranged from about $20 to $265 per item or set.

“It always thrills me when somebody puts on a piece of my jewellery and walks away with it with a smile on their face,” said Hatala, who sold her Laughing Sparrow creations at the sale. “It still surprises me sometimes that people want to wear things that I’ve made and love it.”

“This show will hopefully build to the next show on October 24 and 25,” Brandon said. “When more of my students see what the students in the show have done this time, they’ll be more eager to join in the next show.”

With supplies and tools for sale at the front of the store and classes offered in the back, Workingsilver has something for every silversmith. All of the staff members are knowledgeable in the craft and ready to help newcomers as well as experts.

“They have experience with silversmithing, they know the tools and how to use them,” Brandon said. “If somebody comes in and says, ‘I want to make a ring. What do I need?’ They can help, since it’s a very specialized hobby and we’re a specialized store.”

There are two types of classes available at the Workingsilver studio, an 18-hour beginners’ class and a one-day, project-specific class. The class fee includes the cost of the project materials, and students can use the studio tools instead of purchasing their own.

“If somebody doesn’t know if they want to start this as a hobby, then they haven’t made a huge investment in tools,” Brandon said.

“When students come and have a lot of fun and enjoy the project that they’re making, they’re happy with the techniques and they’re really happy with the instruction,” she said. “We’ve had close to 170 students, and some of those students have taken eight or nine classes.”

Workingsilver began as an online store for silversmithing tools and supplies at Workingsilver.com. After building a following through the website, Brandon opened a silversmithing studio in Nanaimo, B.C.

“One year I had my website, and then the second year I had my teaching studio too. I didn’t have a retail store, but I had all of my products for the website at the studio, so I sold to my students,” she said.

Brandon closed her teaching studio and downsized her website when she and her husband moved back to the Lower Mainland. Later, when she had an opportunity to start a business, she decided to open her own silversmith store and studio.

“I realized what I needed to do was reenergize Workingsilver.com, restock because I had sold out of everything, do the teaching studio again, and open a retail store,” she said.

On March 22, 2014, Workingsilver opened its doors at #102-131 E. Columbia St. in New Westminster.

“We’ve been here for one year. We’re really happy with the way that the store and the studio have been received,” Brandon said.

To learn more about Workingsilver and see the studio’s latest creations, check them out at Workingsilver.com and on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.