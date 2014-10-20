Celebrating Halloween around Greater Vancouver

Fun things to do for October
By Cazzy Lewchuk, Staff Writer
Halloween sometimes seems like the one holiday without a specific way to celebrate it. Although younger people generally celebrate by trick-or-treating, that becomes socially unacceptable when you’re in college—no matter how hard I try. Besides the usual method of going to a party and giving yourself a massive hangover on November 1(especially with Halloween being on a Friday this year) there are many ways to have some spooky fun on or before Halloween night.
Haunted houses: Many attractions featuring scary props and actors can be found in the Lower Mainland. The most popular are Potters House of Horrors in Surrey and Playland’s Fright Nights, with seven different houses, in Vancouver. Smaller ones include Gravecouver Haunted House in Burnaby and Dr. Sun Yat-Sen’s Haunted Chinese Garden in Chinatown.
Haunted Vancouver tours: Why go to a fake haunted place when you can see the real things? These tours involve travelling through the city by foot or on trolley, discovering the true scary stories of Vancouver. See the locations of ghastly murders, pass through cemeteries and morgues, and find out about the scariest real things in our city that don’t involve the cost of housing. Check out the Haunted Vancouver Trolley Tour or the Lost Souls of Gastown to book your creepy adventure.
Horror movies at the theatre: Many cinemas in Vancouver show an assortment of scary movies at this time of year. The Rio Theatre in East Van will be hosting the Rio Grind Film Festival from October 23-26, featuring many independent horror films. They will also be hosting a variety horror-comedy show and the classic ghost flick Beetlejuice on October 31. Another film series to check out is the Canadian Horror Show at the Vancity Theatre, a showcase into some of the best horror Canadian cinema has to offer. Of course, you can also see the recently released scary movies Annabelle or Dracula Untold at most movie theatres around town.
Family friendly frights: For those of us celebrating with younger folk, great all-ages activities can be found around the city. The Stanley Park Ghost Train this year features a twisted take on Mother Goose. Travelers ride through the park seeing a beautiful display of scary fun. The Burnaby Village Museum has an equally cool theme of steampunk and crows. It features a sideshow, carousals, decorations, and refreshments.
Halloween club parties: Almost every club or venue in Vancouver is having a Halloween-themed event either the weekend before or on October 31. Cruises, masquerades, raves, and concerts of all sizes are taking place on the weekend before or during Halloween for the 19+ crowd. Costumes are often encouraged and it’s a great place to socialize or “get freaky.”
And of course, if all else fails, there’s always staying in, watching a scary movie or TV special, and eating all the leftover candy.
