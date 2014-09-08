Celebrities’ nude photo leak arouses many questions

Why I still lack sympathy for leaked nude photos
By Elliot Chan, Opinions Editor
There was a time when sharing intimate images through digital devices was a big no-no. Sure, it might have been a passionate gesture, but such exchanges have always opened the door for betrayal, whether the subject of the picture wanted to be a pornographic exhibit or not. The scandal earlier this month surrounding Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and other female celebrities was a clear example that the cultural paradigm has changed. The onus is no longer placed on those taking the pictures, rather on those eager to hack networks and go through extreme measures to uncover them—and those who view the pictures afterward.
The plea now is for the whole Internet community to restrain from clicking on any link that showcases pornographic images that were posted without consent. While some might choose to boycott those click-baits and smutty online channels, most have already entered keywords into the search engine in hopes of discovering those leaked images. The same way society has deemed it okay to take exposed pictures of oneself or another with little to no consequence, people are also allowed to Google something with little to no consequence. The line—although drawn—is still faint and often-ignored.
Having nude pictures of yourself floating around on the Internet is humiliating, no doubt. And hacking into personal accounts is a breach of privacy, which is a crime. Not wanting to victim-blame or anything like that, but if you don’t want naked pictures of yourself on the Internet, perhaps it’s best to just refrain from sending those images initially. Don’t post naked pictures of yourself; that was what I was taught at the dawn of the computer age. What has changed? Why are we lowering the bar for ourselves? Why are we placing the blame on technology such as iCloud and people such as hackers? After all, hackers have always been around, just like muggers, thieves, and other criminals.
The Internet is more than a public place to visit now. The Internet is our photo albums, our personal documents, and even our safety deposit boxes. The Internet is how we communicate to our employers, our families, and our loved ones. But we must remember, no matter how zealous we become and how tender the moment is, the Internet is still a public place.
Telling hackers to stay out of our personal account is like telling the mugger with a knife aimed at my gut to not rob me. We cannot convince those people. The fact that they have gone to such extreme lengths to uncover private, and sometimes deleted, pictures of celebrities is proof that they are out for more than a casual tug. No angry tweet or Facebook post will convince them that what they are doing is wrong.
So what are we share-happy people going to do? Live in constant fear that our private images will end up on a Tumblr feed? Well, at the moment is sure seems like it. All it takes is one share, one drag and drop, or one forwarded message and your intimate image is some stranger’s desktop wallpaper.
We know the boundaries of the Internet, yet we still dare to cross them. That is why I have no sympathy for those who take nude pictures of themselves. I also don’t have any sympathy for hackers either, because if you take risks, you’d better handle the consequences yourself.
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
Thanks a lot!
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website thus i got here to ?return the prefer?.I’m
trying to to find issues to enhance my website!I suppose its good enough to make use of a few
of your ideas!!
Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic but I
was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one?
Thanks a lot!
Great info and straight to the point. I am not sure if this is really the best place to ask
but do you people have any ideea where to get some professional writers?
Thank you 🙂
I love the efforts you have put in this, thanks for
all the great blog posts.
I’ll right away grasp your rss feed as I can’t find your email
subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you’ve any?
Kindly let me realize so that I could subscribe.
Thanks.
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve consider your stuff previous to and you’re just
extremely excellent. I really like what you have bought here, certainly like
what you are saying and the best way during which
you are saying it. You make it entertaining and you continue to take care of to keep it wise.
I can’t wait to learn far more from you. That is really a wonderful website.
rencontre ukraine gratuit site de rencontre gratuit pour ado message site de rencontre original site de rencontre femme asiatique les sites de rencontre gratuit non payant site
de rencontre gratuit cote d’azur rencontre gothique nantes site de rencontre d’affaire
gratuit rencontres rennes site de rencontre ado usa rencontre pessac site de rencontre finistere 29 rencontres
homme site de rencontre gratuit en suisse ado sites de rencontre gratuit pour femme site de rencontre de cul hard rencontre
site de rencontre britannique gratuit exib rencontre site de rencontre
femme dominatrice faire des rencontres amicales pour sortir
site de rencontre dans la somme gratuit rencontre sur nancy site de rencontre femme pays de l est rencontre avec
latino savoir quand je vais rencontrer l’amour site de rencontre avec application mobile site de rencontre divorces rencontre femme jura site
de rencontr gratuit pour homme site rencontre philippines site de rencontre amitie gratuite rencontre femme
russe en suisse site de rencontre bordeaux rencontre homme carhaix site de rencontre homme noir montreal comment
se decrire site de rencontre site de rencontre gratuit 85 tous les sites de rencontre du
monde sit de rencontre sans inscription rencontrer l’amour de
sa vie site de rencontre gratuit 33 ado rencontre sur nancy site de rencontre gratuit 76 sans inscription chat
rencontre amour ado site de rencontre geek avis rencontre sur strasbourg site de rencontre
converti facebook site rencontre handicapee site de rencontre 45
gratuit