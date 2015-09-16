Chairman of the Board: Coffee up!

‘Caffeine Rush’ game review
By Ed Appleby, Illustrator
When I was a barista, I used to put together overly complicated drinks for large groups of under-caffeinated worker-bees first thing in the morning. Now there’s a game that captures that very experience.
Caffeine Rush is a real time card game for 2–6 players designed by Daryl Andrews and Stephen Sauer, and published by R&R Games in 2015. Players play ingredients cards from one of the colour-coded decks onto complex drink cards. The player who completes the drink card then grabs it, and earns whatever amount of tips the drink is worth. Once all of the drinks are made, players count up their tips and the one that made the most money wins.
This game is fast, which in this case is a good thing. It is reminiscent of classic card games like Snap. The rules and cards may take a few tries to fully comprehend, but, since the average game lasts about 5–10 minutes, you can get in several games in the time it takes to play an average board game.
One of the difficult—yet realistic—mechanics of the game is the labelling system. A drink’s ingredients are written in a two-letter shorthand on the drink cards, yet no words appear on the ingredient cards. Some ingredients’ shorthand is very similar, such as coffee (Co), chocolate (Ch), and cream (Cr). The cream and milk ingredient cards are only distinguishable by how fat the cow is on the carton.
There is a lot of flexibility in scoring for the game, which gives players a way to tailor the game to their group’s play style. Tips can be divided by ingredients, you can lose tips from mistakes, or you can get tipped more based on the size of the drinks.
Caffeine Rush is a game for players who like speed over strategy. Its fast pace and short playtime make it great for casual gaming, though its somewhat complex rules make it a little too difficult for younger players.
鞄 ブランド メンズ スーパーコピーヴィトンスーパーコピー財布 スーパーコピーhttp://www.sauerholdings.com/home/aspnet_client/lvreference.html このサイトには最高のブランドルイヴィトン財布コピー品を通販します、すばらしいルイヴィトン財布最新品があるだけでなく、様々なデザインルイヴィトン財布があります、いっらしゃいませ。http://abla.org/images/te.html スーパーコピーn級品とは スーパーコピールイ·ヴィトン スーパーコピー 財布
激安‼️写真の通りです値段は安いけどめちゃお得‼️写真の通りですよ～http://bimclub.pt/img/icons/newbalance_574.html 大人気の996 ニューバランス、ニューバランス M576、ニューバランス スニーカー、ニューバランス M1400、ニューバランス キッズ、ニューバランス レディース、ニューバランス 新作など人気商品が続々入荷！ニューバランス アウトレット正規通販店舗！http://irisfm.pt/facebox/facebook.html J.CREW×NEW BALANCE 1400なら日本一のJ.CREW専門店E.A.H.Kへ。800足以上の販売実績。正規品のみを安心してお買物していただけます。
ルイヴィトン 財布 コピー,ルイヴィトン 財布 種類 【スタイリッシュ】女性人気ブランド財布 スーパーコピーhttp://scomunicacao.com/CDBoiron/news.html ルイヴィトン バッグ 格安 スーパーコピーhttp://abla.org/images/touchtouch/sys.html ご注文を５－７日間で到着できます。ルイヴィトン 長財布 メンズ コピー
Hi there, I would like to subscribe for this web site to get latest
updates, thus where can i do it please help.
Hi there to every one, the contents existing at this website are in fact remarkable for people knowledge, well, keep up the good work fellows.
We’re seeing a quantity network knowledge cabling installations shift from Cat5e to Cat6 up to
now yr.
We’re absolutely certified installers of each roofing system we
install, and we guarantee our work and materials for a
full 15 years.
I spent lots of time using a especially giant London centered property administration and rentals organization. They continually delivered me with accommodation while I worked on websites so it had been common for me to call into their operations centre and check with for just a significant for something which was accessible. Since the main developer in their residence management technique I would often have had a glance at what was attainable and built ideas depending on the realm of London I fancied staying in.
I’ve been browsing on-line more than three hours nowadays, but I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is beautiful price sufficient for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made just right content material as you did, the internet might be much more useful than ever before.
【本日の特価】送料無料!
100%新品グルーポン系サービス!
【激安通販】本物保証!
2016正規品大特価販売店
独占販売代理店!
★期間限定★激安販売中!
激安通販,全商品送料無料!
特売品【送料無料】
楽天正規専門店,激安販売中!
超人気!
上質本革割引!
【激安専門店】
賛!
定番人気市場!
【楽天最安値に挑戦】
[url=http://www.eevance.com/tokei/alangesohne/baf6ab2ae929ad8c.html]ロレックス レディース 楽天 激安[/url]
ブランド靴コピー
＼＼＼＼＼Ｖ／／／／／
貴——-族——-店
／／／／／Ｖ＼＼＼＼＼ブランド服
━━……━…━…━…━…━…━…━…━…━… _(._.)_
ルブタン 靴 コピー、シャネルブランド靴
グッチ靴激安コピー、バーバリー靴コピー
クリスチャンルブタン靴コピー
━━……━…━…━…━…━…━…━…━…━…(* ^ – ^* )
★*通販しますご注文を期待しています*★
✿※✿不優待価格で、斬新なデザイン✿※✿
✿※✿通気性がよく、着心地がいい✿※✿
✿※✿好きな運動の最優秀選択者！✿※✿
★歓迎光臨（* ^ – ^ *）送料無料(日本全国)
┓┏┓┏┓
┻┗┛┗┛％品質保証 満足保障 信用の第1。
◎ブランド靴新作大人気再登场!
◎靴ブランドコピー通販人気特集!
人気新作ブランドコピー財布、腕時計、雑貨、小物商店
日本的な人気と信頼を得ています。
激安、安心、安全にお届けします.品数豊富な商品情報ＨＰはこちら！！どしどしご来店ください！！！
商品数も大幅に増え、品質も大自信です（＊＾ｖ＾＊）
日本では手に入らない商品も、全て卸売りします。
価格、品質、自信のある商品を取り揃えておりますので、
当店の主要な経営のブランド：ヴィトン ディオール
シャネル グッチ コーチ ロレックスなど.
当店は主に経営する商品：かばん.バッグ .財布 .キーケース. 手帳.腕時計など.
当店の商品は特恵を与える。興味あれば、是非ご覧下さい
あなたが私の店まで(へ)商品を買うことを期待して、あるいは尋ねます.（＊＾ｖ＾＊）