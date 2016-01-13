Posted on by

Chairman of the Board: I could be anybody

Illustration by Ed Appleby

Illustration by Ed Appleby

‘Whosit’ board game review

By Ed Appleby, Illustrator

Parlour games are a great way to break the ice at your next laidback chill-fest. But what if you really want something with a little more substance? Something that would prevent your guests from getting distracted by the latest episode of Happy Days? Well, this board game combines the deduction aspect of Clue with the classic elements of 20 questions.

Whosit is a deduction game for 2–6 players published by Parker Brothers this year. In the game, players draw cards and ask questions to identify which of the 20 characters the other players are. A “yes” answer allows the player to draw another card and continue with the questioning, while a “no” answer ends the player’s turn but allows a guess to be made as to the identity of other players.

Even if the player guesses right, they must guess all of the characters in order to win the game. Questions relate to basic queries about the colour of the room, whether they are old or young, black or oriental, or if they are doing commonplace actions like wearing a hat or smoking. Some characters act oddly: the spy and gangster always lie, the censor always says “no,” the director answers “yes” then “no” regardless of the question. These characters really elevate the gameplay and pull it away from its 20 questions roots.

This game is a great! The contemporary photography and deductive game style has the staying power to last for decades to come.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

11 comments on “Chairman of the Board: I could be anybody

  8. It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
    I have read this post and if I could I desire to
    suggest you few interesting things or suggestions. Perhaps you could write next articles referring to this article.
    I wish to read even more things about it! Gamefly 3 month free trial

  10. We absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be what precisely I’m looking
    for. Do you offer guest writers to write content for you personally?

    I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on a lot of the subjects you write concerning here.
    Again, awesome blog!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*