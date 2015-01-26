Posted on by

Chairman of the Board: Is it a duck?

Illustration by Ed Appleby

Illustration by Ed Appleby

‘Telestrations’ game review

By Ed Appleby, Illustrator

It was only a matter of time before I reviewed a game that required drawing. Telestrations is a party game for four to eight players published by USAopoly in 2009. Each player is assigned a word, which they write on a white board. The board is then passed to the player beside them, who interprets that word in a drawing. Play continues until the boards reach their original players and they see what kind of monstrosity has been created.

The game is basically a combination of Pictionary and Telephone, and I have played the public domain version called Eat Poop You Cat before. Even so, the addition of a timer, reusable whiteboards, and card-selection mechanic makes Telestrations more party friendly than pencil-and-paper-heavy Eat Poop You Cat.

The gameplay itself is hilarious. There have been few instances where I have had more fun playing a party game. The publishers have added a scoring system to the game if you want to be more competitive, but they also encourage you to ignore it and just have fun.

This is definitely a situation where having more players is always better, and there is an expansion that allows you to go up to twelve players. I can also attest that being a professional illustrator does not help as much as you might think.

A lot of hardcore game players may stick their noses up to party games, viewing them as a sort of Bud Light of gaming. But I found the game to be a load of fun. Something you can play with little kids as well as a good ending to a long night of gaming and drinking.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

628 comments on “Chairman of the Board: Is it a duck?

  3. You are so awesome! I do not believe I have read anything like that before.
    So good to discover another person with a few original thoughts on this subject.
    Really.. many thanks for starting this up.
    This site is one thing that’s needed on the internet,
    someone with a bit of originality!

  7. I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep
    it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later.
    Cheers

  9. Ms Wokhwale prospered as a result of being able to make and receive
    cellphone calls is so essential to folks that even the very poor are prepared to pay for it.

    In places with unhealthy roads, unreliable postal services, few trains and
    parlous landlines, mobile phones can substitute for travel, permit quicker and easier access to information on prices,
    enable traders to reach wider markets, boost entrepreneurship and
    generally make it easier to do business.

  12. Aw, this was an exceptionally good post. Spending some time
    and actual effort to produce a really good article… but what can I say… I hesitate a lot and don’t seem to
    get nearly anything done.

  13. Just wish to say your article is as surprising. The clearness in your
    post is just cool and i could assume you are an expert on this subject.
    Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to
    keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.

  16. Other account options add the ability to alter
    your username, get more email address which will help prevent
    your boards from being classified by search engines. Click the flag button within the
    bottom right corner of profile information section to
    show the “Report Pinner” drop-down list.

  18. Thanks on your marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading
    it, you can be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back sometime
    soon. I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great work, have a nice holiday weekend!

  19. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as
    long as I provide credit and sources back to your site? My blog site
    is in the very same niche as yours and my users would certainly benefit from some of the information you provide here.
    Please let me know if this alright with you. Thanks!

  24. It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
    I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or advice.

    Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.

    I want to read more things about it!

  27. ABCONU ABCDsftC ABCDtMFkN maglie calcio a poco prezzo ABGDw ABCdgH ABCMrfP ABCDLyeq

    ABCCXx ABCDrMLm ABCDKJBdA maglie calcio poco prezzo ABmUg ABCFGt ABCmJFo ABCDGSqT

    ABCmsQ ABCDeXvq ABCDSluqb maglie calcio poco prezzo ABKyB ABCJrR
    ABCojUY ABCDzido

    ABCElD ABCDGBUC ABCDTDfLJ maglie calcio a poco prezzo ABdDw
    ABCKDx ABCAnEe ABCDhHNi

    ABComg ABCDFuHj ABCDTqmGx maglie calcio bambino ABxJS ABCPAI ABCZsRB
    ABCDQjZs

    ABCUXi ABCDhmfy ABCDhcFkD maglie calcio poco prezzo ABQSF ABCsNM ABCxuve
    ABCDQjXZ

    ABCoCJ ABCDwsjb ABCDCHlIh maglie calcio ABcnt ABCzMP ABCeELN ABCDpSzq

    ABCDuZ ABCDgQFe ABCDElxom maglie calcio a poco prezzo ABlrd ABCkrM ABCmdzv ABCDhEkI

    ABCpim ABCDbCcA ABCDyMjPe maglie calcio bambino ABuzg ABCzOK ABCfRcN ABCDRYyO

    ABCiyC ABCDmIWy ABCDJWMtV maglie calcio ABXIY ABCHip ABCgyZY ABCDTPZu

    ABCfHF ABCDAaCu ABCDCzVHQ maglie calcio bambino ABkez ABCOWC
    ABCiGIZ ABCDtjWY

    ABCdYO ABCDVCbz ABCDjnylN maglie calcio bambino ABEDC ABCPKf ABCVuXh ABCDKIMs

    ABChiA ABCDPwKJ ABCDdNOnA maglie calcio ABZUE ABCoFE
    ABCzZIh ABCDQnKC

    ABCkIH ABCDYGzx ABCDuXItx maglie calcio bambino ABPBi ABCmbK ABCxsjy ABCDRbhO

    ABCXLp ABCDXpiv ABCDCDLea maglie calcio ABdnK ABCSzc ABCHWqU ABCDzcnC

  28. prix ramonage poele a granule prix construction maison bois finistere prix escalier sur mesure lapeyre renover salle de bain recouvrir carrelage monteur en installation thermique
    et climatique prix pose motorisation portail kit panneau solaire camping
    car petit prix tarif maison bois 50m2 tarif baie coulissante 3m poele a granule cout consommation devis en ligne pose carrelage prix pose carrelage interieur prix remblais terrain devis serrurier lyon renovation salle de bain grenoble carrelage pierre naturelle prix devis revetements au sol assainissement individuel roseaux prix devis modification toiture renover salle de bain bas prix toit terrasse prix au
    m2 prix surelevation maison ossature bois prix crepis exterieur maison prix
    deratisation bordeaux devis electricite maison neuve 120m2 prix porte
    blindee picard diamant 3 construction maison bois prix
    discount abattre cloison prix isolation acoustique sol prix tarif aspiration centralisee cyclovac
    kit panneau solaire camping car petit prix filtre a pollen c4 prix prix filtre a
    sable vertical draine prix installation clim reversible gainable abri
    piscine hors sol prix renover salle de bain carrelage prix installation poele
    a granule sans conduit prix cloisons amovibles bureau cout moyen renovation maison devis pour climatisation maison maison container bretagne
    prix prix portail coulissant 5m50 prix moyen cloture et
    portail devis pour spa installation piscine tubulaire rectangulaire intex
    7 32×3 66×1 32 m prix pose papier peint intisse renover une vieille maison de ville devis fosse
    septique en ligne poele a pellet rika roco prix prix maison en bois 120m2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*