Chairman of the Board: Many suns, many sands

Ra board game review
By Ed Appleby, Illustrator
Imagine living in ancient Egypt. So many resources dedicated to building great temples and pyramids, when the threat of a flood, drought, or poor harvest loomed at the turn of every season.
Ra is a set building game for 2–5 players designed by Reiner Knizia and published by Rio Grande Games in 2008. The gameplay is divided into three epochs. Players draw tiles randomly, with each tile offering either instant points or preventing negative points at the end of each epoch. Once a certain number of sun god tiles are drawn, the epoch ends, usually before players have the ability to finish their sets.
Ra has an engaging and competitive atmosphere. Its random drawing and betting system is similar to Power Grid, but it utilizes tiles instead of cards. This allows players to have a fast paced and competitive experience, a very tight learning curve, and not much setup. Drawing too many sun god tiles exacerbates your need to need to prevent things like flood or famine all while building great pyramids and other structures.
Tight play and a pretty intimidating rule structure makes Ra a great game for all ages, skill types and groups. Although as refreshing as a desert oasis, Ra lacks the theme or entrancing gameplay of a Carcassonne or Settlers of Catan, and may end up a strong second choice for game night.
I have been surfing online greater than 3 hours as of late, but I never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
It’s pretty price sufficient for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made just right
content material as you probably did, the internet will
probably be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after going
through some of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Regardless,
I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back often!
hello!,I like your writing very much! share we keep up a correspondence extra approximately your article on AOL? I need a specialist in this house to unravel my problem. May be that’s you! Taking a look forward to see you.
Ahaa, its pleasant dialogue regarding this article
here at this weblog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting here.
I read this article fully on the topic of the comparison of hottest
and previous technologies, it’s amazing article.
Good article! We will be linking to this great post on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
hi!,I like your writing very a lot! proportion we keep up a correspondence extra about your article
on AOL? I require a specialist in this area to unravel my problem.
May be that is you! Taking a look ahead to see you.
Hi to all, it’s genuinely a good for me to go to see this web site,
it includes useful Information. Gamefly 3 month free trial
Touche. Solid arguments. Keep up the good effort.
I pay a quick visit each day a few websites and blogs to read posts, but this
website gives feature based posts.