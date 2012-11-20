Charged with battery

Time to pull the plug on tasers
By Eric Wilkins, Staff Writer
Just the other week, a knife-wielding Vancouver man died following an encounter with the police. While an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of death (the man was allegedly threatening to injure himself), the key point here is that the police employed the use of a taser in subduing their subject—and this is why tasers should be removed from law enforcement.
Tasers are advertised as non-lethal weapons; however, the stats behind them would seem to suggest that they are anything but. In the US, there have been 181 documented deaths tied to taser-use since 2009. While 181 deaths in a country of 300 million plus might be considered negligible, keep in mind that we’re talking about a weapon that is supposed to be non-lethal. That figure should be zero. Oftentimes, deaths related to tasers are blamed on unforeseen heart conditions and other health issues, but this really isn’t an acceptable excuse. If a weapon’s lethality can vary so severely from case to case, then it seems a bit naïve to view it exclusively as a non-lethal option.
The other issue with tasers is again connected to their label as non-lethal. Due to the thinking that the taser is a stun weapon, cops are less likely to hold it in reserve as a last resort, and thus, they use it more frequently. There are officers out there who are already guilty of police brutality; adding a taser to their arsenal is an ill-advised move. Case in point, a 2008 study by Amnesty International (again, in the US) revealed that 90 per cent of those tasered were unarmed—a great number of them were tasered more than once.
If there’s any good news that can be derived from the statistics, it’s that taser-use has seen a significant drop in British Columbia. In 2007, the year of the infamous Robert Dziekanski incident, there were 670 instances of officers firing tasers. Fast forward five years later and there were a mere 85 cases—a change of 87 per cent. Fewer fatalities in suspects. No increase in officer injuries. Cutting down on taser deployments looks to be a win-win.
For all our wishful thinking, the taser isn’t going away anytime soon. With no real viable replacements, it’s difficult to see any police force disposing of it completely. The taser is an upgrade over the gun, but we need to find an upgrade for the taser.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your
next write ups thanks once again.
Good post. I am experiencing many of these issues as well..
Hello, yup this article is really fastidious and I have learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.
I visited various blogs except the audio feature for audio songs existing at this
site is actually superb.
Hi, its fastidious post regarding media print, we all be familiar with media is a great source of information.
Excellent pieces. Keep writing such kind of information on your blog.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hey there, You have done an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my
friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.
Hi there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t
loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.
naturally like your web-site however you should test the spelling on a good number
of of your respective posts. Several turn out to be rife with spelling issues and
I in locating it very troublesome to inform the veracity then again I am going to
surely come back again.
Hello are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
I got this site from my pal who informed me about this web page and
now this time I am browsing this site and reading very
informative articles or reviews at this place.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently.
I am quite certain I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Great delivery. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the great work.
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site,
how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast
offered bright clear idea
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before but after going through
some of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m
definitely delighted I came across it and I’ll be bookmarking it and
checking back often!
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Firefox.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility but I figured I’d post
to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Kudos gamefly 3 month free trial
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article post. I like to write a little comment to support you.
Very descriptive blog, I enjoyed that a lot. Will there be
a part 2?
Hello There. I discovered your blog using msn. This is a really neatly written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to learn extra of your
useful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely
return.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids.
I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.”
She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit
crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to
go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!