Charting a new path

What lies before the Other Press?

By Matthew Fraser, Editor in Chief

Someone told me many years ago that the difference between anxiety and excitement is almost entirely about mindset and that psychologically, the two are near identical. For better or for worse, I have lived my life easily excited and eager for the next challenge. So rather than be daunted by the opportunity to lead The Other Press as Editor in Chief I was excited. Maybe anxiety would be more prudent; maybe a healthy sense of respect for the responsibility that ‘in Chief’ implies would be appropriate, but for me all I could feel was anticipation.

But the purpose of this Lettitor is not to show off my brash confidence and eager self aggrandization, rather, its to outline my goals and vision as the Editor in Chief.

We as Vancouverites have the privilege of living in a city both beautiful and overflowing with talent. Nearly everyone knows someone who is in a band, has a podcast, is involved with the film industry, does theater, writes, or is some other form of creative. Many of us know someone or multiple people who check more than one of those boxes. The local band that you know, your friends podcast, the next school production, if we can get the interview, we can get it into the paper. My goal with the Other Press will be to tie this publication to the legions of up-and-coming creatives in this city.

In fact, as COVID restrictions ease and Douglas college begins to ramp up the talent within the school, I intend to make sure that the Other Press is at the forefront of promoting all school events and the individuals that make this school such an exciting place. Though the Other Press is independent from the college, there is no reason for us not to be the first to promote Douglas musicians and actors. We should be amongst if not the first place to interview and promote college activities. As Douglas is a hotbed for talent, the Other Press will be sure to fan the flames.

However, we need not be confined to one city. If the lockdown world has taught as but one thing, its that the flexibility of distance work should be cherished. That means that events across BC should feature prominently in our paper. This also means the events that challenge Canadians from the Atlantic to the Pacific should be reflected in our paper. As the internet makes cross country and cross global connections easier, the Other Press should be enmeshed in as many connections as possible. It is the least we can do given our multicultural city.

So, what path lies ahead of the Other Press? Well, as this issues feature showcasing the Wings over Water production indicates, the path before us holds more interviews highlighting local talent and events. As last weeks feature with Jagmeet Singh showed, this path includes a deeper focus on politics both locally and Canada wide. After all, our world is political, and a newspaper is meant to lead the war on ignorance, so why not make sure that everyone stays informed?

The path ahead of the Other Press will include everything that the talents of Vancouver can bring it and I’m excited to help it thrive.