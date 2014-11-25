Posted on by

Chocolate stout cake with coffee ganache icing

Bruce loves it, and so will you!

Bruce loves it, and so will you!

A decadent classic for grown-ups

By Sophie Isbister, Life & Style Editor

The coming of winter (and holidays) signifies the start of baking season—and what better thing to bake than a rich, chocolatey, elaborate cake? This recipe is a classic favourite of mine, one I like to break out of my bookmarks when one of my bolder friends has a birthday party. It’s made with cocoa and Guinness and is perfectly moist. It’s so perfect and delicious, it kind of reminds me of the chocolate cake from the book (and movie) Matilda, the one that Mrs. Trunchbull fed to Bruce Bogtrotter; he ate the whole thing, and you probably will too.

A note on cocoa: this recipe calls for Dutch-process cocoa powder. The basic difference between the two is that Dutch-process is darker, and has been processed to have acid stripped from it. It’s the superdark kind of cocoa that will give this cake a specific richness, but if you don’t have it, then the other style of cocoa (natural) will suffice. Dutched cocoa is pretty easy to find though; if you have a can of Fry’s cocoa in your pantry, you have yourself some Dutched cocoa.

Chocolate Stout Cake (with files from SmittenKitchen.com)

You will need:

A Bundt pan and plenty of pan-spray

1 cup stout (such as Guinness)

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder (preferably Dutch-process)

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

2/3 cup sour cream

For the icing:

6 ounces good semisweet chocolate chips

6 tablespoons heavy cream

3/4 teaspoon instant coffee granules

To make the cake, preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Spray or grease your Bundt pan very well and set it aside. Put the stout and the butter in a heavy saucepan and bring it to a simmer on the stove. Mix in the cocoa powder until the whole mixture is smooth, and then set it aside to cool a bit.

In a separate bowl, mix your dry ingredients (flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt). In yet another bowl, mix the eggs with the sour cream using a hand mixer or electric beater. Make sure this egg mixture’s bowl is the biggest, because the next step is to pour the stout and butter mixture into the egg bowl and stir until it’s just combined. Add your dry ingredients and fold the batter with a spatula to combine all the ingredients.

Pour your batter into the pan and bake for about 35 minutes. Test it with a toothpick or skewer. Allow the cake to cool completely before you try to remove it from the pan.

Preparing the ganache icing is a lot simpler. Using a double boiler, simply melt the chocolate chips, butter, and heavy cream over medium heat until smooth. When you have your cake on its serving plate, drizzle the icing on top. For an extra Christmassy look, decorate the top of your cake with silver balls, or put some sprigs of holly in the centre. Serve to grown-ups, and enjoy!

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

5,917 comments on “Chocolate stout cake with coffee ganache icing

  1. astrology 12 houses and their lords pices astrology february
    3 astrology sign january 29 birthday astrology june 6
    astrology what astrological sign should you date
    quiz compatible astrology taurus woman feb 1 astrology sign venus
    vedic astrology may 20 birthday astrology free horoscope astrology
    aries weekly understanding astrology transits draconic astrology interpretation taurus astrology
    profile career in astrology best astrological sign astrological sign june 9 astrology zone virgo
    full astrology origin feb 20 astrology sign thirteen astrology signs eighth house astrology vedic
    astrological birth signs dates rahu remedies vedic astrology
    13th sign sidereal astrology name astrology online born february 21 astrology cancer astrology rahu in 9 house astrology astrology advice online astrology zodiac dates ask
    real astrologers compatible astrological signs for pisces june 29 astrology sign most accurate astrology predictions astroved astrology consultation most
    accurate vedic astrology site may 24th astrological sign uranian astrology
    karl ottinger vivian owen astrology zircon effects astrology what are my house signs astrology
    baby names inspired by astrology find out all your astrological signs baba astrologer mercury cazimi astrology
    astrological sign for taurus i want to know my astrology online astrological symbol for virgo astrological rising
    sign meaning

  4. In my opinion this is exactly one of the most important tips
    for me personally. And i’m glad researching your own write-up.
    However want to comment about couple of basic points, the website looks are wonderful, the actual content is really great : D.
    Close work, cheers

  5. Hey wohld you mind statiung which blog platform you’re using?
    I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having
    a tough time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your design seems different
    then most blogs and I’m looking foor something unique.
    P.S Apologies for gettinng off-topic but I hhad to ask!

  8. Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying
    your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog
    writer but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any tips for first-time blog writers?
    I’d genuinely appreciate it.

  10. When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment.
    Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
    Cheers!

  11. I have been browsing on the web for more than three hours today, yet I by no means
    found any interesting write-up like yours. It is beautiful and worthwhile enough for me.
    Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made the ideal content as you likely did,
    the internet can be much more useful than in the past!

  14. It’s really a nice and useful piece of information.
    I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this.
    Thanks for sharing.

  15. Thanks for posting this article. I’m a long time reader but never been compelled
    to leave a comment. I subscribed to your blog and shared it on Facebook.

    Thanks again for the great post

  16. Thank you, I have just been searching for info approximately this
    topic for ages and yours is the best I have found out till now.
    But, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*