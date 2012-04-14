Chrome briefly kicks Explorer down to second

Google’s web browser takes down Microsoft’s
By Allie Davison, Staff Writer
[dropcap]G[/dropcap]oogle Chrome, the popular web browser produced by Google, momentarily overtook Internet Explorer for first place in most-downloaded Internet browser on Sunday March 18. However Internet Explorer, the standard PC browser, has held the first place position since 1996 and quickly shot back to first place. The web monitoring firm Statcounter reported that Chrome was back to second place as of the following Monday.
Statcounter CEO, Aodhan Cullen, remarked that “While it is only one day, this is a milestone.”
Cullen attributed the weekend success of the browser on the fact that once people are at home, they have the right to choose their own browser—not whichever one their workplace may choose.
Since Chrome launched in 2008, it has quickly moved up in the ranks of web browsers. In November 2011, Statcounter reported that Chrome overtook Firefox as the second most downloaded browser. Overall they reported that 25-28 per cent of all Internet users worldwide use Google Chrome. Statcounter also reported that, as of December 15, Chrome is the most popular browser—even if it’s not the most downloaded.
Chrome is currently the most downloaded browser in some countries, including: Russia, India, Pakistan, and South America. It’s the ratings in North America, China, and the United Kingdom that have prevented Chrome from dominating the Internet browser world.
Why choose Chrome?
The reviews are in, and most are pro Chrome. Reviews from top sites such as download.cnet.com, PC World, and PC Mag all gave Chrome stellar reviews. Here are some of the things they had to say:
- “Google’s browser is one of the fastest and most standards-compliant browsers available… [Chrome] offers highly competitive features, including synchronization, autofill, and standards compliance, and maintains Google’s reputation for building one of the fastest browsers available.” Rated five out of five stars – www.download.cnet.com
- “Chrome lives up to its hype by rethinking the Web browser in clever and convenient ways that make using the Web a more organic experience than you’d get with either Microsoft’s Internet Explorer 8 or Mozilla’s Firefox 3.” Rated 4.5 stars out of 5 – www.pcworld.com
- “As it increases in popularity, Google Chrome is becoming more and more a conduit for Google services. With the previous release of Chrome, the Internet search leader also changed just one user-facing feature—the new tab page, which has been tweaked to give more prominence to the Chrome Web app store. Though this isn’t a huge improvement, Chrome remains your best Web browser, thanks to blazing speed, and ground-breaking features.” Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars – www.pcmag.com
I’ll imkediately snatch your rrss feed as I can’t to find your email subscription hypdrlink or newsletter service.
Do you’ve any? Please let me realize so that I may subscribe.
Thanks.
You are so interesting! I do not believe I’ve
read a single thing like this before. So wonderful to discover another person with a few unique
thoughts on this subject. Really.. thank you for starting this up.
This web site is one thing that is required on the internet, someone with a little originality!
Fastidious answers in return of this question with real arguments and
explaining everything regarding that.
Hello my family member! I want to say that this article is
awesome, great written and come with approximately
all vital infos. I’d like to look more posts like this .
This is really fascinating, You’re an overly skilled blogger.
I have joined your feed and sit up for searching for more of your wonderful post.
Additionally, I’ve shared your web site in my
social networks
Thank you for some other great post. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such an ideal way
of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the
search for such information.
I have read so many content about the blogger lovers but this post is genuinely a good post, keep it up.
For most up-to-date information you have to go to see internet and on web I found this website as
a finest website for latest updates.
cheap nfl authentic jerseys Milwaukee Brewers Jersey Arizona Cardinals
Hi, I actually do think this really is a great website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I
will return again since i have bookmarked it. Money and freedom is
the perfect way to change, may you be rich and then guide
others.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
I do believe this is certainly amongst the most important
info for me personally. And i’m glad reading your article.
But should remark on few general things, The site style is great, the articles is really nice : D.
Good job, cheers
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed
browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss
feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Hi, I do think this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I
may return yet again since i have saved as a favorite it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue
to help other people.
It’s an remarkable piece of writing made for each of the
online visitors; they will likely take advantage from it
I am certain.
Great information. Lucky me I ran across your site by chance (stumbleupon).
I have bookmarked it for later!
This is my first time visit at here and i am in fact pleassant
to read everthing at single place.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board
and I find It truly useful & it helped me out
a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you
aided me.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope
you write again very soon!
Hi there, this weekend is pleasant for me, as this time
i am reading this wonderful informative piece of writing here at my home.
What i don’t understood is in reality how you’re now not actually a lot more neatly-liked than you might be now.
You’re very intelligent. You recognize thus considerably on the subject of this matter, made me
in my opinion imagine it from a lot of various angles.
Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it’s one thing to accomplish
with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. All the time take care
of it up!
hello!,I really like your writing so much! proportion we communicate extra approximately your article
on AOL? I need an expert on this house to solve my problem.
May be that’s you! Looking ahead to peer you.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a brand new
scheme in our community. Your website offered us with useful info to work on.
You’ve performed a formidable process and our whole
neighborhood shall be thankful to you.