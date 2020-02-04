Chronicles of commuting

Illustration by Athena Little

The everyday horror stories

By Tania Arora, Staff Writer

God bless the transit companies for all the various options for commuting, all of which have excellent connectivity. If it wasn’t for TransLink here, I would have been at home doing nothing… because yes, I am too lazy to get my license.

But as much as I am grateful for the entire thing, the everyday chronicles have just gotten on my nerves now. I feel the urge to discuss the etiquettes of commuting. Every person must learn and follow these rules because when we travel, it isn’t just us alone in the vehicle. There are literally hundreds of people around us. Here are some of the problems other commuters often cause:

1. Big bags that could fit a house inside:

I don’t think I need to explain rush hour and how jam-packed the trains are. When those who keep giant bags on their shoulders hit someone’s balls, chest, or face, they do it unintentionally. I know. But, if you are one of them, you must read this—keep your bags down on the floor while travelling because people around you are humans and not poles. If you don’t want to put your bag on the floor, just hold it so other people can still comfortably fit on the train.

2. We’re all in an enclosed space, and can smell you:

I am not going to question how many times you take a shower each day, but being in such a small space like a train car, people around you can smell everything. Yes, the body’s smell is natural. Each one has its own type of smell. But—it is necessary to understand that while it cannot be avoided, it can be controlled. Put on some anti-perspirant, deodorant, or something to keep you smelling your best, not your worst—especially in public places.

3. People who speak very loudly:

Whatever is happening in your life, it is your story to behold. But honestly, your fellow passengers aren’t interested in knowing. People are always shouting about their entire lives on their phones. I don’t need to know your plans for the week.





4. A stolen shoulder:

If you politely ask me to lend you my shoulder for you to sleep, I might think of lending one for free… but never fall on it unasked or unwanted.

5. Dirty or not dirty:

I don’t think I need to elaborate much. Stop digging into your nose or scratching your crotch in public. I am already feeling weird writing about this.



