Chuck E. Cheese’s replaces its old animatronic show with Skrillex in an attempt to appeal to kids

an animatronic replica of Livia Turnbull

There have been some big changes lately for North America’s favourite pizza loving rat.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Chuck E. Cheese mascot would now be carrying an electric guitar instead of a skateboard. But the mascot is not the only thing to get modernized. Starting this fall, Chuck E. will be jamming with Skrillex in the animatronic show.

Skrillex, a popular dubstep DJ known for his hit song, ”Bangarang,” could not be reached for comment due to his being too busy to make his comment into a dubstep song. However, we do know that the song is going to be titled “Screaming Brats and Helicopter Parents,” and will appear in the upcoming show.

When asked about the changes to the show, Michael Magusiak, the CEO of Chuck E. Cheese’s had this to say: “First of all, we are not calling it the animatronic show anymore; we are now calling it ”Chuck E.’s Rockin’ Racecar Rave!!!“

Chuck E. Cheese’s marketing team had polled the grandparents of children to get an idea an on what to call their new show. “We were going to call it “The iTwitter Bieber Hour,” says Magusiak, “But you would be surprised on how harsh Apple’s lawyers can be with their trademark. Some of our marketing staff who went to Apple Headquarters are missing and the rest are in comas.”

It has also been confirmed that all of Chuck E.’s farmyard friends will be retired. “The costumes were not hip enough,” says Magusiak, “Besides, kids today have never seen a farmyard in their lives! We know this because some grandparents said that their grand-child thought a farm had something to do with waiters.” As for Chuck’s new costume, he will sporting blond, spiky “anime” hair, KISS make-up, a pimp suit, and, of course an electric guitar. “This way,” said Magusiak, “We can reach out to every demographic of child and their parents’ wallets.”

When asked about having Skrillex on “Chuck E.’s Rockin‘ Racecar Rave” Magusiak replied, “I think he will be a big hit with the kids. In fact, I like him as well. That music sounds like the noise a computer makes whenever it connects to the Internet and as we all know, kids love the Internet.”

To celebrate this revamp, Chuck E. Cheese’s is offering a free All-You Can-Play in the arcade to the first thousand families who have dinner in their restaurant.

