By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor
I desired my dust to be mingled with yours
forever and forever, and forever. It’s a different type
of craving where my bones ache and my chest wages wars
against my breath.
If we embrace skin to skin
you would not be close enough. I need to be closer
to intertwine our souls. To be one with your grin—
to pin your toes to my soles.
Crush your strawberry mouth with mine
In time to my heartbeat crash and split
your lips—I want them flowing blood like wine
to flood my brain and all my veins.