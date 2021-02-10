Photo-illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

I desired my dust to be mingled with yours

forever and forever, and forever. It’s a different type

of craving where my bones ache and my chest wages wars

against my breath.

If we embrace skin to skin

you would not be close enough. I need to be closer

to intertwine our souls. To be one with your grin—

to pin your toes to my soles.



Crush your strawberry mouth with mine

In time to my heartbeat crash and split

your lips—I want them flowing blood like wine

to flood my brain and all my veins.