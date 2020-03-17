Cloud 9 closes: Say goodbye to this gluten-free heaven

Bakeries in New West to fulfill your gluten free fix

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

As an avid eater of gluten-free baked goods, I have fallen from Cloud 9. The bakery, that is. Cloud 9 Specialty Bakery—a scrumptious and dedicated gluten-free bakery originally located in New Westminster at 1025 Royal Avenue—is now closed. And for now, the internet is left to fend for themselves as to why this has happened.

Upon visiting their website, we are all informed that updates will be issued soon. But the sudden closure has left the community of New West dizzy (or maybe it’s just me). I wouldn’t be surprised if the withdrawal symptoms start up soon…

The disappearance of this seemingly successful storefront is suspicious. Why did such a cute and clearly beloved bakery close its doors? Perhaps it was the cost of renting out a commercial storefront in the ever-expanding New West neighbourhood? Regardless, Yelp reviews from all over the internet have decreed this bakery a treat and a highly celebrated hotspot. And the wholesale bakery location is still making its bagged flour blends and brownie mixes (as well as many other delicious gluten-free mixes), all of which can still be found and purchases in grocery stores.

The website even states that Cloud 9’s retail line is expanding, and their goods will be sold in stores all across Canada. The closure doesn’t make sense; all I can do is wait for the updates. Cloud 9 used to be a regular in my weekly routine, especially since I used to live mere blocks away from the place. It was dangerous. Dangerously good, that is. I made a special effort to visit on Saturdays for their donuts as often as I could, and if I missed out on the simply irresistible round cakes of flavour (especially the chocolate raspberry ones), then cinnamon buns, fruit tarts, brownies, and chocolate chip cookies were always an awesome backup plan. Each and every baked good had the perfect blend of chewy and sweet, and made it very difficult for me to tell I was eating gluten-free. Alternative gluten-free bakery locations are far and few in between, with limited options at locations such as The Pie Hole on 6th Street in Burnaby, and Lucy’s Bakery on 6th Street in New West. Otherwise, those in need of a sweet pick-me-up that won’t leave their bellies aching may have to travel as far as Mount Pleasant. It’s a community which seems to cater to gluten-free diets: locations such as Lemonade Gluten Free Bakery and The Gluten Free Epicurean are great staples. Cloud 9 Specialty Bakery’s storefront in a college city such as New West will be sorely missed.



