College Confessional…

Apartment showing with a show
By Kirsten Scott-Wuori, Columnist
Did you forget to wear a shirt today? Did you wear too many shirts today? Were you so hungry after lunch that you found yourself eating barely-trash Timbits from the cafeteria garbage can? Did you get your period in any memorable way? We want to know about it. We know that there are times in your life when you look at yourself and you can barely believe the shameful person looking back at you—but don’t worry! There’s absolutely absolution in sharing. Get it off your chest. Send us your most cringe-worthy confessions at humour@theotherpress.ca, and spread the shame.
I just graduated (finally!) and I will be moving home at the end of the month.
When I gave my landlord notice, he immediately had the Craigslist ad up and viewings scheduled. I told him what times worked for me, and when I would be out, so to just knock and if I’m not there he can just come on in.
When I got home after running errands all morning I was happy to find the apartment empty so I was able to shower and change. When I finished in the shower, I put my hair up and a towel around my waist and headed to the kitchen to get some water—but I was not alone.
I walked into the kitchen—with no top on—to find my landlord showing a group of college students all the great cupboard space. I was horrified, I couldn’t even use the towel around my waist to cover my chest—that would be way worse— so I just turned and ran into my bedroom. I guess my landlord had knocked, but I didn’t hear it because I was showering. I quickly changed and made a beeline for the door, not making eye contact with anyone.
Thank goodness I am done with classes and I won’t have to see any of those people again.
—Sarah, 26, Burnaby
Pingback: fast weight loss
Pingback: blog link
Pingback: manifestation miracle pdf
Pingback: click here
Pingback: Top Rated Bankruptcy Attorney TX
Pingback: watch batman v superman: dawn of justice full movie
Pingback: Visto EB5EUA
Pingback: gopro extended battery housing
Pingback: FastComet Coupon
Pingback: spelling check
Pingback: youtube ranking
Pingback: Bigo Live Singapore
Keep on writing, great job!
Hi to all, how is all, I think every one is getting
more from this web site, and your views are good designed for new people.
Pingback: canada goose
Heya! I understand this is sort of off-topic but I had to ask.
Does managing a well-established blog such as yours take a massive
amount work? I’m completely new to operating a blog but
I do write in my journal daily. I’d like to start a blog
so I can easily share my own experience and views online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers.
Appreciate it!
I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this site.
I really hope to see the same high-grade blog posts by you later
on as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has inspired
me to get my own website now 😉
Asking questions are actually good thing if you
are not understanding anything fully, but this piece of writing provides nice understanding
even.
Very descriptive article, I enjoyed that bit. Will there be a
part 2?
This article gives clear idea designed for the new users of
blogging, that really how to do running a blog.
Thanks , I have just been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the best I’ve found out so far.
But, what concerning the bottom line? Are you positive in regards to the supply?
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t
appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just
wanted to say wonderful blog!
Very energetic blog, I liked that bit. Will there be a part 2?