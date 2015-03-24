College Confessional…

Apartment showing with a show

By Kirsten Scott-Wuori, Columnist

Did you forget to wear a shirt today? Did you wear too many shirts today? Were you so hungry after lunch that you found yourself eating barely-trash Timbits from the cafeteria garbage can? Did you get your period in any memorable way? We want to know about it. We know that there are times in your life when you look at yourself and you can barely believe the shameful person looking back at you—but don’t worry! There’s absolutely absolution in sharing. Get it off your chest. Send us your most cringe-worthy confessions at humour@theotherpress.ca, and spread the shame.

I just graduated (finally!) and I will be moving home at the end of the month.

When I gave my landlord notice, he immediately had the Craigslist ad up and viewings scheduled. I told him what times worked for me, and when I would be out, so to just knock and if I’m not there he can just come on in.

When I got home after running errands all morning I was happy to find the apartment empty so I was able to shower and change. When I finished in the shower, I put my hair up and a towel around my waist and headed to the kitchen to get some water—but I was not alone.

I walked into the kitchen—with no top on—to find my landlord showing a group of college students all the great cupboard space. I was horrified, I couldn’t even use the towel around my waist to cover my chest—that would be way worse— so I just turned and ran into my bedroom. I guess my landlord had knocked, but I didn’t hear it because I was showering. I quickly changed and made a beeline for the door, not making eye contact with anyone.

Thank goodness I am done with classes and I won’t have to see any of those people again.

—Sarah, 26, Burnaby