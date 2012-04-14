College Cooking: sweet and savoury burrito

By Joel MacKenzie, Contributor
Rice and ketchup for lunch again? Post-secondary dining doesn’t have to be about eating trash, spending a lot of money, or sacrificing health. With a bit of work, you can create healthy, unique, satisfying food for cheap. College Cooking provides recipes, ideas, and healthy eating information to help you do just that.
Mayan Burrito
This Mayan Burrito recipe is taken from Vegetarian Cooking For Dummies (2001). It puts a twist on typical burritos by substituting meat with the sweet and savoury flavours of black beans, sweet potatoes and yogurt. The latter can be replaced with soft tofu to make the dish vegan (as it is in the version below); try mixing soft tofu with a little bit of lemon juice and/or vinegar to resemble the sourness found in regular yogurt.
Sweet potatoes are awesomely healthy vegetables. They’re high in fibre, vitamins A and C, have no fat, and have a lower glycemic index rating than regular potatoes, meaning their sugar is absorbed into the blood stream slower, providing sustained energy. To cook raw ones, wash them, cut them into small chunks, and steam them for anywhere upwards of five minutes. Of course, in this recipe, you could also use canned sweet potatoes (if you’re not cool).
[quote style=”boxed”]To save money on this recipe, try cooking your own dried black beans.[/quote]
To save money on this recipe, try cooking your own dried black beans. Wash them to pick out any rocks or twigs, soak them over night in plenty of water (they will expand), and boil them in fresh water, using about two times as much water as beans, for half an hour to two (old beans will take longer), or until tender on the inside (not dry).
Also try making your own salsa. One particularly easy kind is pico di gallo. Make it by dicing and mixing a few tomatoes, a jalapeno pepper, and medium red/white onion, with one finely chopped clove of garlic, some cilantro and a bit of lime juice. It’s easy, way cheaper than regular salsa, and as natural and fresh as you make it.
The following prices were taken from Safeway. The black beans were Safeway brand (540 ml), the salsa was Safeway brand (1.95 L), the can of medium olives was Safeway brand (398 ml), the tofu was Sunrise (300 g), and the whole grain tortilla shells were Eating Right (10 nine-inch tortillas).
[hr]
Ingredients:
A little less than ½ cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed $0.44
½ cup (about half of one) cubed sweet potatoes $0.37
1 nine-inch flour tortilla $0.37
1 small Hass avocado $0.50
1 cup chopped romaine lettuce $0.08
1 diced tomato $0.18
½ green onion $0.04
2 tbsp. (about 40 grams) soft tofu $0.27
1 black olive $0.02
1 cup salsa $0.54
Total price: $2.81
[hr]
Directions
1. Heat the black beans in a small saucepan over low heat until steaming hot.
2. Steam the sweet potatoes until tender. Mash with a potato masher or fork, and stir until smooth.
3. Lay each tortilla flat on a dinner plate. Spoon the beans and potatoes onto the centre of the tortilla.
4. Fold one end of the tortilla towards the middle, then fold the sides towards the middle. Leave the burrito on the plate with the end of the fold tucked underneath so the burrito doesn’t unroll on your plate.
5. Top the burrito with other ingredients.
6. Eat.
7. Compare flavour/price to other burritos you’ve had and openly laugh in self-satisfaction.
Hey, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Firefox, it looks
fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that,
awesome blog!
eu amei…amei tamto que não tenho mais nem oq dizer!
I like the helpful information you provide in your
articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently.
I am quite certain I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
Very great post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve
truly enjoyed surfing around your weblog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing in your feed and I am hoping
you write once more soon!
No matter if some one searches for his required thing,
thus he/she wants to be available that in detail, thus that thing is maintained over here.
Hey would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this
blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at
a reasonable price? Thank you, I appreciate it!
Its such as you learn my mind! You appear to grasp so much approximately this, such as
you wrote the book in it or something. I
think that you simply could do with a few percent to power the message house a bit, but
other than that, that is great blog. A fantastic
read. I will definitely be back.
Admiring the persistence you put into your website and in depth information you present.
It’s nice to come across a blog every once
in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material.
Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
magnificent put up, very informative. I ponder why the other
experts of this sector don’t realize this. You must continue your writing.
I am sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
Hi there mates, how is all, and what you desire to say regarding this article, in my view its really awesome designed for me.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate
your efforts and I am waiting for your next post thank you once again.
I think the admin of this website is actually working hard for his website, because here every information is quality based
stuff.
I’m really inspired with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid subject matter or did you modify it yourself?
Either way stay up the nice quality writing, it is uncommon to look a nice weblog like this one today..
Hurrah! After all I got a webpage from where I be able to actually take valuable data concerning my study and knowledge.
Howdy! This article couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept talking about this. I’ll send this post to him.
Pretty sure he will have a great read. I appreciate you for sharing!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but
I thought this post was great. I do not know who you
are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!