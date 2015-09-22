Posted on by

Comic Corner: Blending light and dark

Art by Mark Brooks via Marvel.com

Art by Mark Brooks via Marvel.com

‘Cloak and Dagger #1’ review

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

4/5

Admittedly I was a little scared to pick up this series. Mostly because, on the surface, the Cloak and Dagger series looks like just another babe-meets-brawn dynamic duo. However, I found that the shallow impression that I initially had was swayed almost entirely by the time I had finished the first single issue.

On the island of Utopia, which has become a safe haven for mutants, Dagger has aspirations of joining the X-Men. Her partner, Cloak, seems to have different concerns. Neither he nor Dagger is a mutant, instead having received their powers through an illegal drug. In an effort to come to terms with his new reality, Cloak backpedals, attempting to reclaim aspects of his old life. Nothing is ever so simple though. Cloak and Dagger’s relationship is necessary for both to maintain their control over their powers.

Written by Stuart Moore, the plot blends emotion and action almost perfectly. There is clear sexual tension between the two main characters, yet their reluctance to be together in a romantic way due to the necessity of them maintaining a symbiotic relationship seems well developed and perfectly natural.

My only gripe is Dagger’s fully acquiescent nature. Hopefully as the story progresses and the characters develop, overcoming this trait will become part of her character arc, but as it is now, one can’t be sure.

Art-wise, this comic is good, but not great. It features a very cartoony aesthetic, but also has some high detail. Normally, the panels appear well planned and clean, but there are times when things can get confusing. This is common with quite a few minor Marvel titles, because they tend to feature art created by a group as opposed to one lead artist.

I liked this title, and I would recommend it to anyone looking for an action-orientated yet dramatic read.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

43 comments on “Comic Corner: Blending light and dark

  1. Hello there, There’s no doubt that your site could possibly be
    having browser compatibility problems. When I take a look at
    your blog in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in IE, it
    has some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up!

    Other than that, wonderful website!

  2. I have been browsing on-line greater than 3
    hours lately, but I never discovered any fascinating article
    like yours. It is beautiful price sufficient for me.
    In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made just right content material as you
    did, the internet shall be a lot more useful than ever before.

  3. Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5

  4. Pingback: diet pills raspberry ketone

  5. Pingback: sacred 3 trainer

  6. Pingback: babies names celebrity

  7. Pingback: Debarpan-Internet Entrepreneurship Coach

  8. Pingback: evernote

  9. Pingback: youtube bot

  10. Pingback: Affiliate Trax Review and Bonuses

  11. Pingback: windows installation

  12. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  13. Pingback: dlh

  14. Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale

  15. Pingback: blackfriday

  16. Pingback: email traffic

  17. Pingback: use this link

  18. Pingback: Original Product For Sale

  19. Pingback: http://bit.ly/24U9YDr

  20. Pingback: coffee maker with built in grinder

  21. Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review

  22. Pingback: http://bit.ly/25oBV6M

  23. Pingback: http://www.rocket-e.com/

  24. Pingback: Despacho de abogados penalistas Madrid

  25. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store

  26. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  27. Pingback: Asian Porn

  28. Pingback: porn account and password

  29. Pingback: status pnr

  30. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  31. Pingback: cny travel ideas

  32. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  33. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  34. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  35. Pingback: Detroit Sports Shop

  36. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  37. Pingback: windows & doors

  38. Pingback: coin shop

  39. Pingback: order food denver

  40. Pingback: sauvage beaded bikini

  41. Pingback: how to make money on fiverr

  42. Pingback: carb blocker cheat day

  43. Pingback: Greg Thmomson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*