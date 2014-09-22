Comic Corner: Girls just want to have fun

‘Gotham City Sirens Vol. 1’ review

By Brittney MacDonald, Staff Writer

4/5

Ask any comic fan who their favourite villainesses are and chances are that Catwoman, Poison Ivy, or Harley Quinn are among them. The three DC divas are among some of the most beloved femme fatales that the comic industry has to offer, spawning appearances in cartoons, movies, and countless graphic novels. So bringing together all three in their own girl power series seems like a sure thing to attract any fan, and I can’t say I was disappointed.

Written by Paul Dini, Gotham City Sirens follows the events of Jeph Loeb’s Hush series. Catwoman is left vulnerable after her near death, but is saved by a now homeless Ivy. In exchange for her help, Catwoman allows Ivy to stay at her apartment. They are soon joined by a desperate Harley Quinn, who is looking to escape the abusive clutches of her psychotic boyfriend, the Joker. The three form an unlikely team who must learn to work and live together as they walk the very thin line between villain and hero, sometimes saving Gotham along the way.

The narrative is a perfect mixture of dramatic and comedic, providing an interesting read while the art by Guillem March is bright and bold. Following the modern North American style, the panels appear very clean, even a little too clean at times especially during the fight scenes where they can lack fluidity.

As a comic fan of the feminine gender, I appreciate this foray into an almost exclusively female cast and I’m sure others will as well. I would recommend Gotham City Sirens to anyone looking for a good, solid read, regardless of gender.