Comic Corner: Girls just want to have fun

‘Gotham City Sirens Vol. 1’ review
By Brittney MacDonald, Staff Writer
4/5
Ask any comic fan who their favourite villainesses are and chances are that Catwoman, Poison Ivy, or Harley Quinn are among them. The three DC divas are among some of the most beloved femme fatales that the comic industry has to offer, spawning appearances in cartoons, movies, and countless graphic novels. So bringing together all three in their own girl power series seems like a sure thing to attract any fan, and I can’t say I was disappointed.
Written by Paul Dini, Gotham City Sirens follows the events of Jeph Loeb’s Hush series. Catwoman is left vulnerable after her near death, but is saved by a now homeless Ivy. In exchange for her help, Catwoman allows Ivy to stay at her apartment. They are soon joined by a desperate Harley Quinn, who is looking to escape the abusive clutches of her psychotic boyfriend, the Joker. The three form an unlikely team who must learn to work and live together as they walk the very thin line between villain and hero, sometimes saving Gotham along the way.
The narrative is a perfect mixture of dramatic and comedic, providing an interesting read while the art by Guillem March is bright and bold. Following the modern North American style, the panels appear very clean, even a little too clean at times especially during the fight scenes where they can lack fluidity.
As a comic fan of the feminine gender, I appreciate this foray into an almost exclusively female cast and I’m sure others will as well. I would recommend Gotham City Sirens to anyone looking for a good, solid read, regardless of gender.
It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the future and
it is time to be happy. I have read this put up and if I could
I want to recommend you some attention-grabbing issues or tips.
Perhaps you can write subsequent articles relating to this article.
I desire to read more things about it!
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a
similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks?
If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any help is very much appreciated.
Right now it appears like Movable Type is the preferred blogging platform
out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re
using on your blog?
This is my first time visit at here and i am truly impressed to read all at alone place.
I really like what you guys are up too. Such clever work
and coverage! Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve included you guys to my own blogroll.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your
website and in accession capital to assert that I acquire
actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and
even I achievement you access consistently rapidly. Gamefly
3 month free trial
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty
fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m
not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions?
Thanks
I’m curious to find out what blog system you have
been working with? I’m having some minor security problems with my latest blog
and I’d like to find something more secure. Do you have
any suggestions?
This piece of writing will assist the internet people for creating
new web site or even a blog from start to end.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly
very often inside case you shield this increase.
Heya! I know this is kind of off-topic however I needed to ask.
Does operating a well-established blog like yours take a large amount
of work? I’m brand new to running a blog however I do write in my diary
daily. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my experience and views online.
Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners.
Thankyou!
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this
kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I finally
stumbled upon this web site. Studying this info So i am glad to show that
I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I came upon just what
I needed. I such a lot no doubt will make sure to don?t omit this
website and give it a glance on a constant basis.
Aw, this was a really nice post. Spending some time
and actual effort to generate a really good article… but
what can I say… I procrastinate a whole lot and never seem to get nearly anything done.