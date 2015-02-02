Posted on by

Comic Corner: Looking for love

Artwork via fanpop.com; by Aya Nakahara

Artwork via fanpop.com; by Aya Nakahara

‘Love*Com: Volume 1’ review

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

4/5

I’ve never reviewed a traditional manga for Comic Corner before, but now that we’re entering the month of love, I thought it would be appropriate to look at a romantic comedy. Love*Com is adorably fun with a unique sense of humour and a story that’s easy to get into.

Risa has some problems finding love: she’s too tall and all the boys are intimidated! But while forced to attend summer school, she meets Suzuki, a handsome boy who’s taller than she is. It’s love at first sight, but getting close to Suzuki proves to be difficult. Enter Otani, a loud mouth boy with the opposite problem to Risa: he’s too short! But after some scheming, Otani agrees to help Risa if she will help him get together with her friend, Chiharu.

Love*Com (short for “Lovely Complex”) is written and illustrated by Aya Nakahara. Unlike Western comic books, it is not unusual for manga to be written and drawn by the same person. I found the plot fun, even if it is a little predictable. This graphic novel was very obviously produced and marketed for women, which was an unusual but welcome change.

The art is definitely different. If you are not familiar with the manga/anime aesthetic, you might want to try out some free samples online before purchasing a full graphic novel.

That being said, as someone who has read manga before, the art for this one seemed a little simplistic. The pages were sparse and empty, and everything—even the character forms—was a bit circular. Nakahara’s style is not without its appeal though. I was pleased to see a variety of feminine body shapes.

Altogether I enjoyed reading this manga and would definitely recommend it to my girlfriends if they need a good laugh.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

131 comments on “Comic Corner: Looking for love

  1. I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your website.
    It’s easy on the eyes which makes it far more pleasant for me
    to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to make your theme?
    Superb work!

  2. Heyy there јust wamted to gіve you a brief heads uⲣ and let yoou know a few of the pictures arᥱn’t loading correctly.
    I’m not sure why but Ι think its a linking issue.
    I’ve trieɗ it in two diffeгent browsers ɑnd both shоw thе sаme outcome.

  8. We stumbled over here from a different web page and thought I might as well check things out.

    I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to
    looking at your web page again.

  10. My brother suggested I may like this web site.
    He was completely right. This post in fact made my day.
    You can not consider just how so much time I had spent
    for this information! Many thanks!

  11. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about
    this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
    I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is magnificent blog.
    An excellent read. I will definitely be back.

  15. Hey there this iis kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blos use WYSIWYG editors or if you hsve tto manually
    code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon butt have no coding experience sso I wanted
    to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly
    appreciated!

  20. What i do not realize is in fact how you are no longer really a
    lot more neatly-appreciated thhan you may be right now. Yoou arre very intelligent.
    You recognize thus significantly in terms of this topic, made me individually
    imagine it froim a lot of varied angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be involved except it’s one thing to do with Woman gaga!
    Your personal tuffs excellent. All the time maintain it up!

  22. Basically to follow up on the up-date of this subject on your website and would really want to let you know how much I appreciated the time you took to generate
    this beneficial post. Within the post, you actually spoke
    of how to really handle this isssue with all
    ease. It would be my own pleasure to gather some more ideas from your site and
    come as much as offer other people what I have bensfited from
    you. Many thanks for your usual fantastic effort.

  24. I just could not ggo away your website prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the standard info a person provide for your visitors?
    Is gonna be again ceaselessly to check ouut new posts

  25. If you have dial-in access to a company’s PBX, the trace will cease there
    and somebody will have to look at logs of related calls into the program to try and correlate the responsible line.

  27. I blog often and I seriously thank you for your content.
    This great article has really peaked my interest.
    I’m going to take a note of your website and keep checking for new information about once
    per week. I opted in for your Feed too.

  28. Heya aare using WordPress for your site platform?

    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to gget started andd set up my own. Do you need any html coding expertise
    to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*