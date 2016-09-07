Comic Corner: Remember when…

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor
2/5
It’s September, and for many of us that means it’s back to the daily grind of school, homework, part-time jobs—basically all those not fun things. So what better way to celebrate than with a little classic Batman? Well, not so much a classic, as classically inspired.
In Batman: Orphans, writer Eddie Berganza takes us back to the good old days of Bruce Wayne (Batman) and his third protégé, Tim Drake (Robin). The pair is investigating a strange murder involving a dead Robin look-a-like, only to find themselves caught up in a Hunger Games-style competition involving a lot of angsty, highly-acrobatic teenagers. The catch is that they all seem to think that they’re competing to BE the next Robin.
The reason I use the term “classically inspired” is because it draws on a lot of emotional triggers from comic story arcs of the past. Drake’s emotional confrontation with seeing a corpse that resembles him is very reminiscent of Jason Todd, Wayne’s second protégé, in Batman: Under the Red Hood. And the other teens’ stylization in both appearance and personality almost sets them up to become the DC version of The Runaways—a Marvel superhero team made up of teenagers. The problem is that the plot alludes to these references in a very obvious way, leaving it incapable of standing on its own, and instead becoming an homage.
Art-wise, I find myself conflicted. I like the Eastern-manga influence that Carlo Barberi and Juan Vlasco present, but I’m not sure if it fits completely with this very dark storyline. The awkward teenage appearance of a lot of the characters is exaggerated to the point of being cartoony. This appears out of place next to all the blood and violence.
Overall, I found Orphans lacking. I wanted so much more out of this title, but instead got an oddly pasted scrap-book of “remember when…”
You should take part in a contest for one of the
highest quality websites on the internet. I’m going to highly recommend this website!
For most up-to-date news you have to pay a visit internet and on world-wide-web I found this web page as a
most excellent site for hottest updates.
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really
something that I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
Appreciating the persistence you put into your blog and in depth information you
offer. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while
that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material.
Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Howdy, I do believe your blog could possibly be having web browser compatibility problems.
When I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping issues.
I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Aside from that, great blog!
Hello! I just would like to offer you a huge thumbs
up for the great info you have right here on this post.
I am coming back to your website for more soon.
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while
you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to
mention that I have really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
It’s wonderful that you are getting thoughts from this piece of writing as well
as from our argument made at this time.
My family members every time say that I am killing my time here at web,
however I know I am getting familiarity everyday by reading thes fastidious articles or reviews.
I truly love your site.. Excellent colors & theme.
Did you make this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying to create my very
own blog and want to find out where you got this from or just what the
theme is named. Thanks!
Appreciating the dedication you put into your site and detailed information you
provide. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that
isn’t the same old rehashed material. Excellent read!
I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to
my Google account.
Hi there mates, its enormous post regarding teachingand entirely explained, keep it up all the time.
Everything is very open with a really clear explanation of
the challenges. It was really informative. Your site is very helpful.
Many thanks for sharing!
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your web site, how
can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped
me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided
bright clear idea