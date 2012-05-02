Consistency issues: NHL can’t get it right

By Eric Wilkins, Staff Writer
Hockey is a physical sport. The crowd fully expects (and often wishes for) excessive violence. However, there is a line that needs to be drawn so that players don’t suffer grievous injury. To this end, Brendan Shanahan, the NHL’s chief disciplinarian, has the duty of punishing those who cross the line in order to prevent such injuries. However, if recent events are any indication, he’s been doing a poor job.
Raffi Torres is a rough player. Some would go so far as to call him dirty. All the same, the hockey world was shocked last month when Shanahan handed out a 25-game suspension to the forward for his vicious hit on Marian Hossa.
Twenty-five games is absurd. However, the suspension is not absurd in its length (Chris Simon, anyone?), but rather, it’s consistency, or lack thereof. I have no issue with Torres sitting out almost a third of the season. I, in fact, agree wholeheartedly with the decision. That being said, comparing Torres’ suspension to others’, he shouldn’t have gotten any more than five games. Maximum.
I had great faith in Shanahan when he was initially put in charge. Surely a former player would be able to understand what those un-athletic suits at the top of the pyramid could never get. Unfortunately, it appears that faith was misplaced. Case in point: in the Detroit-Nashville series, Shea Weber grabbed Henrik Zetterberg’s head and slammed it into the boards. The penalty for this street-fighting move? A $2,500 fine. $2,500 isn’t even a slap on the wrist. These players are multi-millionaires.
[quote style=”boxed”]The NHL can say all they want that they will protect their star players, but outside of the Torres incident, there seems to be little real substance behind their words.[/quote]
Torres stands to lose $21,341 for every game he misses. That adds up to $533,525 in lost salary. Mathematically, Torres’ hit was approximately 213 times worse, in Shanahan’s opinion, than the mauling performed by Weber. I’ll leave you to think up your own disbelieving comment.
In an event well-known to Canucks fans, Duncan Keith received a mere five games for his elbow on Daniel Sedin. Finally, heading back to last year, David Steckel got off scot-free after concussing the NHL’s crown jewel, Sidney Crosby, with a blindside hit. The NHL can say all they want that they will protect their star players, but outside of the Torres incident, there seems to be little real substance behind their words.
I sincerely hope that Torres’ behemoth suspension is the start of a new trend. If players realize that they will miss significant time and money for their actions, there is a strong likelihood that fewer and fewer violent episodes will arise. Shanahan has to come to his senses and see that handing out paltry fines and minimal suspensions serves little purpose. If he doesn’t, then cross your fingers that the equipment companies revolutionize player safety because it looks like that’s the only protection players are going to get.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, as well as the content!
If you are going for best contents like me, simply pay a visit
this web site all the time for the reason that it
provides quality contents, thanks
hi!,I like your writing so much! proportion we keep in touch more approximately
your post on AOL? I require an expert in this area to solve my problem.
Maybe that’s you! Taking a look ahead to look you.
This web site definitely has all of the information and facts I needed about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Vaughan won’t be leaving any time soon unless someone decided to pay very silly money. Wells needs to play up front with someone who can hold the ball up and Vaughan is the best man for the job. Paterson performances despite his scoring form have been average.
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your website in internet explorer, might check this?
IE still is the marketplace leader and a huge component to people will leave out
your great writing due to this problem.
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also pay a visit this website
on regular basis to take updated from hottest news update.
Greetings from California! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your blog
on my iphone during lunch break. I love the information you present here and
can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed
at how fast your blog loaded on my phone
.. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, wonderful blog!
Hi there, I would like to subscribe for this weblog to take most up-to-date
updates, therefore where can i do it please help.
Good day! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a team of volunteers and starting a new initiative
in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable
information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well
written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark
it and return to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
I every time used to read article in news papers but now as I am a user of internet thus from now I am
using net for articles, thanks to web.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence
on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something informative to
read?
Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and
I was wondering your situation; many of us have created some nice practices and we
are looking to swap techniques with others, why not shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate link in your host?
I desire my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Hi there everybody, here every one is sharing these
know-how, so it’s fastidious to read this weblog, and I used
to pay a quick visit this blog daily.
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared
to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries
that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side effect
, people could take a signal. Will probably be
back to get more. Thanks