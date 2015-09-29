Controversial plans, French debate reopens niqab and Senate controversies

A recap of week eight of the 2015 Canadian Federal Election
By Mercedes Deutscher, News Editor
Week eight of the election started off with a promise by Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau to cancel the Conservatives’ plan to spend $44 billion on F-35 fighter jets. The plan has been a controversial one, one that has garnered criticism from Canada’s allies for being too expensive and time-consuming. Trudeau says that his party would instead purchase less expensive jets and invest money saved into the Royal Canadian Navy.
The NDP began the week with Thomas Mulcair being placed under increased scrutiny over the party’s childcare plan, due to the leader’s lack of information given about the plan to the general public. Some information has been shared with journalists, such as the costs of the program, $5 billion dollars, or that there will eventually be one million spaces available. However, when pressed for more information, such as a timeline, or how the plan will involve provincial governments, Mulcair responded to CTV that “everybody can go online and find it.”
On September 24, the campaign’s first French-language debate took place, and it involved all five federal party leaders, including Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe.
The debate involved a lot of offence towards the NDP, as Mulcair found himself on the defensive, particularly in regards to Quebec sovereignty. Duceppe accused Mulcair of being inconsistent with his views on sovereignty, saying that both his English and French campaign contradicted each other. Trudeau then criticized Mulcair’s support of Quebec sovereignty if it were to occur.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper brought up the issue of the niqab during the debate. The Conservative Party wishes to introduce the issue before the Supreme Court, hoping to overturn a court ruling that a woman may wear the niqab face veil during a citizenship ceremony. The statement was agreed upon by Duceppe, who said that a majority of Quebec was in agreement that the niqab should be prohibited during a citizenship ceremony. Trudeau and Green Party leader Elizabeth May opposed, both stating that they believed it was a woman’s right to choose whether or not to wear the niqab. Mulcair took the opportunity to accuse Harper of bringing up the issue of the niqab as a means to avoid challenging economic questions.
The issue of the Senate was another topic of the debate, with the leaders taking several different approaches. Harper lead on the promise to not nominate any more senators while the provincial governments discussed how they would like to see the Senate reformed. Trudeau pointed out to Harper that the Conservatives had broken similar promises before. Mulcair looked to Canadians to work with their provincial governments in order to abolish the Senate. Duceppe made a push for Quebec sovereignty as a solution to problems within the Senate.
Pingback: Detroit Pistons Store
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: sale gymnastics
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories
Pingback: visit this site right here
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: Best Bankruptcy Lawyer Dallas TX
Pingback: windows and doors replacement
Pingback: como Abrir empresa nos EUA
Pingback: FastComet Coupon Code
Pingback: ANTIQUE BRASS BASIN FAUCET
Pingback: laser
Pingback: click here
Pingback: Bigo Live Indonesia
Pingback: back facial treatment
Pingback: Dignity - Dicas e Informaï¿½ï¿½es
Pingback: REVIEWS 2016
Pingback: my latest blog post
Pingback: sabit kanca 2 izle
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this
fantastic blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to fresh updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
I could not refrain from commenting. Well written!
Howdy, i read your blog from time to time
and i own a similar one and i was just curious
if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you reduce it,
any plugin or anything you can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much
appreciated.
Pingback: download
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme
in our community. Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
Thank you for every other wonderful article.
Where else may just anybody get that kind of information in such an ideal manner of writing?
I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the look
for such info.
This website was… how do I say it? Relevant!!
Finally I’ve found something which helped me. Appreciate
it!
Hi Dear, are you truly visiting this site regularly, if so after that you will absolutely get good
know-how.
Thanks for finally talking about >The Other Press | Controversial plans, French debate reopens niqab and Senate controversies <Liked it!
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your blogs
really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back
later on. Many thanks
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your website.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more
pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your
theme? Great work!