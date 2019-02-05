Cool concerts coming up

Shows and festivals coming to Vancouver

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

Vancouver’s concert scene is bright and glowing, with shows lined up in major venues across the Lower Mainland. Being an avid concert connoisseur myself, I figured I’d share some of the upcoming events worth attending.

COIN

Unlike some of the others on this list, I have never seen COIN live. In fact, I haven’t even listened to COIN that much, despite hits like “Talk Too Much.” However, I’ve heard enough (and watched a good amount of YouTube videos of live performances) to know that they will provide a fun, casual night of singing along to fun songs with a crowd who wants to dance.

I think if a concert doesn’t put too much of a strain on your wallet, any show is worth going to whether you really know the band or not. Perhaps you’ll like the band, or maybe you’ll just make some new friends. General admission is $31.00 including fees, and there is a VIP meet and greet option available as well. They are playing on February 24 at Venue Nightclub on Granville Street.

Marianas Trench

Vancouver’s very own pop-rock band Marianas Trench is back on tour and set to play on March 29 at The Orpheum.

This band is one of a kind in terms of its superior musicality. The harmonies are truly magnificent, as demonstrated in all their Masterpiece Theatre parts. The music comes alive in a live atmosphere. With the energy, the varied instrumentation, and Josh Ramsey’s powerful vocals, it’s hard to mistake that there’s something special there.

Old hits and new hits alike, a Marianas Trench concert gets you up on your feet and dancing, all whilst crying about how utterly beautiful they sound. Prices for this emotional rock night vary depending on seating.

Stacked Festival

The brand-new Stacked Festival was just announced on January 21. The lineup consists of We Are Fury, Ray Volpe, Squnto, Whipped Cream, Black Tiger Sex Machine, and Excision. Stacked is being held on April 20 at Pacific Coliseum, and general admission tickets start at $81.90.

The last time I saw a show at Pacific Coliseum, it was for Blueprint’s 19th anniversary in 2016. The arena is spacious with a long front line. The visuals at that time featured a large board in front of the setup, as well as a larger one behind the artist on stage. There were also two vertical screens on each side. Seasons Festival, earlier that same year, only had the three screens behind the artist’s setup.

BTSM performed at Contact 2018, so it is a surprise that they are back so soon. Nonetheless, they have high-energy music and will add an amazing flair prior to the very intense experience expected from Excision.