COVID-19 denier and flat earther dies

Illustration by Athena Little

I should be respectful of people who have passed on. However, there are exceptions to that rule.

Mak Parhar died the way he lived—unwilling to acknowledge facts and full of misinformation

By Craig Allan, Business Manager

The Darwin Awards has lost a star candidate this month as Mak Parhar, a COVID-19 denier who had gained much notoriety has passed away. Parhar continued to operate his hot yoga studio despite restrictions against such studios and failed to quarantine last year after returning home from a Flat Earth conference. He was found dead in his New West home on November 4.

Days before his preventable demise, Parhar was recording videos from his car, claiming to suffer from chills and coughing and wheezing throughout the video, He refused to believe that he may have COVID-19, because according to him “CONVID doesn’t exist.” As he told stories about walking around stores without a mask on, egging on anyone to get into a verbal argument with him, he questioned why his immune system was failing him. He refused to believe the all too likely truth: that he, an unvaccinated anti-masker, may have the disease that he refused to believe was real. And despite not believing in COVID-19, Parhar did not stop trying to cure his mystery illness. He, like many ill-advised people, decided to take ivermectin; a drug that is not a recognized COVID treatment.

In the end, Parhar’s greatest accomplishment may be dodging the legal troubles he was facing, as he was supposed to stand trial for breaking quarantine rules regarding his failure to quarantine after attending a Flat Earth conference in the US. The trial is now postponed permanently due to the death of the plaintiff. This may all seem mean, but keep in mind that he tried to sue the government, claiming that police officers kidnapped him and took part in state-sponsored terrorism.

Some readers may be thinking “This writer is being too mean. I mean the man just died. He needs to have more respect for the dead.” To this, I say, yes. I should be respectful of people who have passed on. However, there are exceptions to that rule. This is a man who not only refused to take COVID-19 restriction seriously, but believed the disease didn’t exist. While it is not confirmed, it is highly likely, that he died of COVID-19; and while he was still sick, he walked around his neighbourhood—the same neighbourhood this paper is in—putting other, more venerable people in danger. Theoretically, he may have killed multiple people by infecting them with the virus while he championed this losing cause. He had no respect for his fellow citizens, so why should we have respect for him now?

Along with this, Parhar also left a daughter behind. This is even more damning of his character. It shouldn’t matter if he did or didn’t believe in COVID-19. He had a responsibility to his daughter, who is now going to grow up without a father. As bad of an influence as Parhar could be, that is a monumental loss for a child.

Parhar might be the true definition of a moron. He was someone who refused to believe anything except that everything had to have some insidious nature behind it. He was a coward, who even when he was sick and claimed that he needed to pound Tylenol and Advil just to function, did not want to visit a hospital. Probably because he knew they would tell him the thing that he refused to believe: that COVID-19 exists and he had it.

Similar to the Aaron Rogers case recently, it’s not about if you feel that your freedom is infringed by taking the vaccine, it’s about the fact that you are putting others in danger for your own selfishness. Parhar lived selfishly and died because of it. We can only hope that his delusional followers see his fate as the preventable tragedy it is, and begin to seek out vaccination clinics. Though that does not seem possible looking at all the videos championing him as a martyr and mourning his loss like he was some great hero. Parhar lived stupidly and from watching Parhar’s final video confessions, stupid does not always last forever.