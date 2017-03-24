DCBA holds Business Panel Night

Connect with the business world

By Carlos Bilan, Staff Writer

On March 23, the DCBA will hold a “Business Panel Night” in room N1200 at the New Westminster campus.

The event will be a learning opportunity for students, as there will be networking and presentations.

“The Business Panel Night will consist of three to five minute presentations from our speakers, followed by an opportunity to network with fellow students, panel members, and other representatives,” said event leader Jeffrey Banggayan, a student in the BBA Financial Services program. “Speakers will talk about how they got into their fields, what they like about their careers, and their past experiences.”

Banggayan also noted that firm representatives will be present, including MNP, RED Company, and Robert Half, who will be available for students to talk with after the presentations.

“Anyone that attends this event will get a better understanding of what the business world has to offer them outside of post-secondary, a chance to groom their networking skills, and to establish relationships with industry professionals, Douglas alumni, and fellow students,” he said. “Panel members will essentially speak about where their education and decisions took them once they left school. Students that attend will learn if the current program they are in is what they want to continue pursuing, and what decisions they should or shouldn’t be making to get on a specific career path.”

Banggayan chose to lead this event because he wanted to learn more about the behind the scenes work, learn the skills required to be an effective leader within the DCBA, and be able to transfer those skills to the real world.

Bangayan advised to those attending, “Bring business cards if you have them, dress to impress, and be prepared to network. Coming to events such as this one is a great way to get yourself in the eyes of potential employers. Firms may not be hiring right now, but they are observing how you interact with [firm representatives], including themselves. If you are able to set yourself apart and continue to do so at other events like this one, you’ll have a better chance of getting a job with them once you finish your education.”

Attendees for the event are required to register online on the DCBA website. Food and refreshments will be provided.