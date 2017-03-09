DCBA holds Tax Clinic and Accounting Networking Night

Offers free tax filing and networking with 10 accounting firms

By Carlos Bilan, Staff Writer

The Douglas College Business Association (DCBA) is holding a tax clinic, open every Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. from March 6–April 30.

CRA-trained volunteers will file student tax returns for free. According to the official event website, people eligible for tax returns must be either “single with an annual income below $30,000, or married with a combined annual income below $40,000.” The event page also states that volunteers are unable to perform tax returns for individuals who “have self-employed income, have business or rental income and expenses, have capital gains or losses, have filed for bankruptcy, and are deceased.”

For those who qualify to have their tax returns filed, the event website has a detailed list on what one must bring. Appointments can also be booked through the event’s web page.

While the clinic runs from Monday to Saturday, the location and time varies. Those interested in having their tax returns filed can access a timetable posted on the official event website. A disclaimer also states underneath that “times and dates may be subject to change.”

On March 9, the DCBA will hold the Accounting Networking Night in the Muir Foyer at the New Westminster campus.

Those from BCIT, Capilano University, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Langara College, Trinity Western University, and the University of the Fraser Valley are invited to attend the networking night. BDO, Crowe MacKay, D & H, Deloitte, Grant Thornton, Loren Nancke & Company, Manning Elliott, MNP, PwC, and Robert Half Finance & Accounting are all set to appear, and students will be able to network with representatives from these companies. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the dress code is business casual.

Sagar said that these events are important for students who “want a job with a public accounting firm” and “are going to participate in the Fall Recruit 2017 season.” He added that “getting that face time and exposure to the representatives of these firms is so vital to landing that interview in the fall. Plus, you can get the nerves out of the way early. Learning to network effectively and efficiently really is a skill and the only way you can do it so that it’s natural is practice. Learning how to give that firm handshake, sparking a conversation about something other than the clichéd topics, and following up with those individuals you had a positive chat with.”

Sagar advised attendees to do some research on the firms attending and on relevant topics of conversation. He also advises that people try to talk many people in order to maximise the two-hour event. Lastly, he stresses that attendees enjoy themselves and make this opportunity to network a learning experience.

“DCBA is putting on this event for all the students of the smaller schools to even the playing field in terms of the amount of exposure to these amazing firms. Take advantage of it,” said Sagar.