DCBA runs social media contest

A chance to win textbooks and manuals

By Carlos Bilan, Staff Writer

The Douglas College Business Association (DCBA) is running a social media contest where participants can have the chance to win Income Tax Textbooks Volume 1, 2, and Solutions Manual. The value of the prizes adds up to $200.

The contest runs from November 28 to December 18, with the cut-off time being 11:59 p.m. on December 18. Students can enter the contest by liking the DCBA Facebook page and taking a picture of themselves with any DCBA display at either Douglas college campus—Coquitlam and New Westminster. After the photo is taken, students should upload it onto their Facebook and caption the photo with the hashtag #dcbatax.

There are only three rules that students who participate in the contest must follow. First, pictures must not contain any offensive or upsetting content, in any manner. Second, tagging the photos for the contest is prohibited. Third, participants who do not follow the rules stated will be disqualified.

Alexanda Nicoara, the vice president of marketing in the DCBA, spoke about the contest.

“Brandy Dudas, an accounting instructor had these books and she wanted to donate them to the DCBA. The idea for the contest was Milan Sagar’s, our president,” she said.

Milan Sagar, president of the DCBA, said that he wanted to engage students with the contest.

“DCBA thought it would a great idea to give someone an early Christmas present. We’re constantly looking for ways to engage our student body,” he said, “and who doesn’t love a free gift that’s valued at close to $200?”

Sagar advised those who plan to study income tax: “Don’t fall behind in the readings and work. Practice the questions again and again. […] What you want to get good at is the way to do the question. Ask questions with your professor and classmates if you don’t get something. Someone will have a different angle.”

The DCBA also has another event in store for students by the end of this year—the Salvation Army Brunch, taking place on December 17 at the New Westminster Salvation Army.

“In 2017, We’ve got a plethora of events including, but not limited to: CPA Case Competition, Tax Clinic, Networking Workshop and Networking Panel Event, and Access Information Session. We’re also going to be introducing a few events that are currently in the works,” Sagar said. “We’re always looking for new members and always trying to see if we can reward members that do come out and give their time. Signing up to our mailing list is a great way at getting information about events and general information delivered straight to your inbox.”