Dear diary, who was I?

Go back to high school with a new comedy web series
By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor
High school can be an exciting and confusing time for many young people, especially if you’re 28 years old and reliving the experience through your eighth-grade diary.
In the premiere episode of Alannah Turner’s new comedy web series, My Grade 8 Diary, Greer Wilcox (played by Turner) gets hit by a bagel truck and loses her memories from age 13 to 17—the high school years. The “fancy brain doctor” informs her that she should be all right since she didn’t lose anything significant.
“Nothing significant? High school is a mind-shaping, auspicious event in your history!” Wilcox narrates as her character receives the diagnosis.
In the show, Wilcox’s work friends suggest she check out her old diaries to help fill in the missing memories. In real life, Turner and her friend Gregory Brown, director of the pilot episode, started reading her old diaries and found them to be hilarious.
“He and I were sitting around, laughing at my high school diaries that I found when I was moving,” Turner said. “They’re so dramatic. I thought, ‘Somehow this has to be a show.’”
As Wilcox reads her first eighth-grade diary entry, she begins to recall her high school days, which are shown through flashbacks featuring the adult cast portraying teenage versions of their characters. Wilcox appears as an awkward 13-year-old wearing dental braces and her self-proclaimed “coolest outfit” on the first day of school, optimistically hoping to make friends and have a great high school experience.
“In that first episode, I didn’t spend too long being her, but I remember it was like a reawakening. It was like re-living that moment,” Turner said. “It’s not really based on my actual high school experience, but parts of it are inspired by.”
For the next episode, Turner plans to continue with flashbacks to Wilcox’s first day of school where the character meets her new high school friends, the Gaggle of Girls. Searching for answers about her past, Wilcox consults these women in present day about her high school history.
“This show kind of lives in the idea that there are three sides to every story. There’s your side, my side, and then the truth,” Turner said. “There’s this interweaving of them going back and rediscovering what happened in her history compared to what she wrote down.”
The pilot episode also introduces a mystery for the series when Wilcox discovers an unsigned letter from a close friend in her old diary.
“There is a bit of a How I Met Your Mother kind of mystery looming over, but it isn’t the centre point for the whole story,” Turner said. “We will eventually know what happened with that.”
The letter acts as part of Wilcox’s motivation to continue reading her diary entries and recalling her memories, even when she encounters unpleasant experiences from her past.
My Grade 8 Diary is part of the Telus StoryHive competition, which invited filmmakers in BC and Alberta to submit web series pitches for a chance to win $10,000 to produce a pilot episode. The pilot episodes are currently competing for viewers’ votes on StoryHive.com until March 26 in order to win the ultimate $50,000 prize to produce more episodes of the winning series.
“I make shows in hopes that people will laugh. I hope that there are people watching My Grade 8 Diary who find it funny. And if they do, they should vote for it,” Turner said, adding that she has enjoyed her time so far in the competition and hopes to continue.
Turner is also offering voters a digital copy of the series’ theme song, “I Lost My Mind” by Jasmin Parkin and Ryan Guldemond of the band Mother, Mother.
“Originally, I was going to put it on iTunes and sell it and then have all of the proceeds go to the brain injury/trauma centre at George Pearson Centre,” said Turner, who will be starting her master’s degree in speech and language pathology this fall.
“I’m becoming a speech pathologist and work with a lot of people with brain trauma and brain injuries. The show kind of pokes fun at memory deficit and I know that’s not a joke. I know that’s a serious thing. So I wanted to give something back,” she said.
As a special promotion for the show, Turner decided to offer the song as a free reward for viewers who vote for My Grade 8 Diary on StoryHive. Those who want the song can take a screen capture of their voting confirmation, submit the image to the My Grade 8 Diary Facebook page, and receive the song in an email.
To learn more about My Grade 8 Diary, check out the first episode on StoryHive.com and follow the series on Facebook.com/MyGr8Diary
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: porno
Pingback: mobile retail internet
Pingback: Anal Porn
Pingback: AR10 kit
Pingback: Detroit SEO
Pingback: Denese
Pingback: lose weight
Pingback: gk gymnastics australia
Pingback: this hyperlink
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: Top Rated Bankruptcy Lawyer TX
Pingback: batman vs superman full movie download 2016
Pingback: coin shop
Pingback: como Abrir empresa nos EUA
Pingback: gopro extended battery housing
Pingback: FastComet Coupon Code
Pingback: 6-1/4"(160 MM) HOLE SPACING
Pingback: proofreading
Pingback: my website
Pingback: spam software
Pingback: Bigo Live PC
Pingback: bella skin care
Pingback: Tablet making ingredients
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Pingback: free bet castle bookmakers
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious know-how on the topic of
unpredicted feelings.
I want to to thank you for this wonderful read!! I absolutely loved every little bit of it.
I have you bookmarked to look at new stuff you post…
I am curious to find out what blog platform you’re using?
I’m experiencing some small security problems with my latest
blog and I’d like to find something more safe. Do you have any recommendations?
Hello, this weekend is pleasant designed for me, for
the reason that this occasion i am reading this impressive educational paragraph here at my residence.
Hello there, I discovered your web site by the use of Google whilst searching for a related subject, your
website got here up, it seems great. I’ve bookmarked it in my
google bookmarks.
Hi there, just become aware of your blog through Google, and
located that it’s truly informative. I’m gonna be careful for
brussels. I will be grateful in the event you proceed this in future.
Many folks will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but,
I’d like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some creative
ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it grow over
time.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you might be
a great author. I will make certain to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back down the
road. I want to encourage you continue your great writing,
have a nice evening!
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your
useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or
if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my web site so i
came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its ok to use a
few of your ideas!!
Normally I don’t read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me
to try and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me.
Thanks, very nice article.
Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your site, how
could i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account aided me a appropriate deal.
I have been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided brilliant clear concept
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a weblog site?
The account helped me a appropriate deal. I were a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered shiny transparent concept