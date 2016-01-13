Death penalty abolished nationwide

House of Commons free votes 131-124, approves controversial Bill C-84
By Mercedes Deutscher, News Editor
A controversial and historical bill has been passed by the House of Commons on July 14 in a free vote, with 131 members of Parliament voting in favour of abolishing the death penalty in Canada—narrowly passing the bill against 124 votes in opposition.
Both Liberal and Conservative MPs were quite divided by the issue, as 37 Liberal MPs voted to keep the penalty and 16 Conservatives voted to abolish it. The NDP voted in solidarity, opposing the continuation of capital punishment. All three of the party leaders voted to abolish the penalty.
There have been attempts to abolish the death penalty from as early as 1914. In the 1950s, a movement began to abolish capital punishment for youth offenders.
The last time the House of Commons attempted to abolish the death penalty was in 1966; however, the bill was defeated. As a compromise, all death sentences were converted to non-capital punishments for five years, a step which would be temporarily renewed for another five years in 1972.
“Those who vote against the bill cannot escape their personal share of responsibility for the hangings that will take place if the bill is defeated,” argued Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau in a speech within the House of Commons, according to CBC.
“Well, I’m pleased, but it’s not something to celebrate because there’s a lot to be done in preventing crime,” said cabinet member, Warren Allmand, to CBC after the vote had taken place. “The principal goal is to prevent and reduce crime and that’s still got to be done.”
However, the passing of the bill will not spell the end of controversies surrounding the death penalty in Canada, as Conservative MP John Reynolds explained: “It wasn’t a free vote! You’ve got cabinet ministers… they’re bound by cabinet rule to vote with the government … When it’s that close, and when you’re looking at less than 50 per cent of the members of the House of Commons… [and] pass a law that 80 per cent of the people are against, I think you’re asking for trouble.”
In place of capital punishment, adults who are convicted of first-degree murder will face a maximum sentence of a lifetime in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.
The last Canadians to have been executed were Ronald Turpin and Arthur Lucas. They were hanged on December 11, 1962, having been sentenced to death for killing police officers.
This site was… how do you say it? Relevant!!
Finally I have found something which helped me.
Kudos!
This is my first time go to see at here and i am truly happy to
read everthing at single place.
I pay a visit everyday some internet sites and
sites to see articles or reviews, but this website presents quality based
content.
Hello there, I discovered your website through Google simultaneously as searching for a related
topic, your site came up, it looks to be like good. I have bookmarked it during my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply was alert to your weblog through Google, and found
that it’s really informative. I am just going to be cautious for brussels.
I’ll appreciate should you continue this later on. A lot of
others will most likely be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to
browse your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow,
wonderful site!
Excellent blog you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find high quality writing like
yours these days. I really appreciate individuals like you!
Take care!! Gamefly 3 month free trial
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any
widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
I love what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever work and
exposure! Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my
blogroll.