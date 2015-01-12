‘Delicious ambiguity’

I recently had to fill out a sheet, outlining my plans and goals for the next two years—two years. I looked down at my next couple years of existence, glossing over birthdays, events, moments of stress and joy, arguments, sweet nothings, and all the rest that makes up the bulk of our lives. It’s a bizarre experience, and one that ultimately told me, if I buckle down and don’t take any breaks, I’ll be graduating with a BA in Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies, a minor in Communications, and three semesters of co-op under my belt in two years.
Now for my panic attack.
I’d been planning on intending to graduate within (rough estimate, if I took a semester off) the next year and a half, so figuring out the final date of Spring 2017 wasn’t too much of a shock. What was a shock was realizing how relatively quickly and really very slowly I’m approaching life “in the real world.”
We toss that word around a lot as students—life “in the real world”—and it’s because life often feels like a simulation, a contrived creation, in the blur of work, school, and tuition fees. Even at the Other Press, where we produce a newspaper on the weekly and do much of the work that career journalists do, we occasionally speak of getting a media job “in the real world.”
It’s not like we’re existing in some laboratory, the madcap creation of a not-so-sane scientist about to unleash us on the world; we’re not inhabiting an alternate universe, gazing upon Earth. Being a student is like looking out from the edge of a cliff—we’re constantly on the precipice of our next stage in life. High school is a different matter, when the pressure isn’t so high and you’re likely preparing yourself for more school. In college and university, you’re preparing yourself for employment, a semi-affordable apartment in the Lower Mainland, and possibly a longterm relationship to tie it all together. Of course emerging into this phase of life doesn’t necessitate having it all figured out, or immediately getting the job that you’re going to die with. Still, it seems like you have to have things somewhat kinda-ish figured out, right?
I keep feeling my age as I get older, thinking back to one year ago, when I had just transferred to Simon Fraser University and was trying not to get lost; two years ago when I was still at Douglas College working out requirements for graduation and filling the Opinions section with my rants and raves; three years ago when I was a super nervous 18-year-old and occasional contributor to the Other Press, scampering to grow away from the comfort and complacency of adolescence.
The good thing is, I think I keep growing up and evolving, no matter how generally perplexed, overwhelmed, and nervous I am on a daily basis. Honestly, I think “having your life together” is a myth that will never be entirely unravelled and debunked. We keep hanging onto the idea that we’ll be full, whole, and complete someday, or that there are people out there who are. In reality, uncertainty and indecision are essentially unavoidable. It’s almost paralyzing that, in not knowing what’s “supposed” to happen next, we have all the options in the world; but much as it can cause of a mess of anxiety, it’s kind of ok that we spend a lot of life lost, confused, and figuring out where to go next. It’s kind of wonderful.
In trying to find an ending to this Lettitor on uncertainty and not knowing how my life will proceed following my impending (yet still so far off) graduation, I stumbled on a quote from Gilda Radner. I’m going to take the easy way out and leave you with her poignant words:
“I wanted a perfect ending. Now I’ve learned, the hard way, that some poems don’t rhyme, and some stories don’t have a clear beginning, middle, and end. Life is about not knowing, having to change, taking the moment and making the best of it, without knowing what’s going to happen next.
Delicious Ambiguity.”
Hello gorgeous,
Natalie Serafini
Continue the fantastic work , I read few blog posts on this site and
I believe that your websiteis certainly interesting and has lots of good info.
I’ve recently started a site, the information you offer on this
site has helped me significantly. Many thanks for all of your time and
efforts.
This is actually interesting, you’re a very professional blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and sit up for searching for
more of your excellent post.Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
I think this is one of the most vital info
for me. And i’m glad reading your article. Nevertheless want to remark on some general things, The site style is excellent, the articles are
really great : D. Good job, cheers.
What’s up Dear, are you truly visiting this website regularly, if so after that you will
without doubt obtain fastidious know-how.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and
I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long)
so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new
to everything. Do you have any tips and hints for rookie blog writers?
I’d really appreciate it.
Hi there are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog
world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you
need any html coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Pingback: Pain Medications Online without a prescription
Hello there, I discovered your blog by the use of Google at the same time as searching for a similar subject, your site got here up,
it seems to be good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply turned into aware of your blog thru
Google, and found that it’s really informative. I’m going
to be careful for brussels. I will appreciate in the event you proceed this in future.
A lot of people will probably be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
I seldom drop comments, but I read a few of the remarks on The Other Press | ‘Delicious ambiguity’.
I do have a few questions for you if it’s okay.
Could it be just me or does it look like like a few of the remarks appear like they are left by brain dead folks?
😛 And, if you are posting at other online social sites, I’d like to keep up with you.
Would you post a list of the complete urls of your social networking pages like your
twitter feed, Facebook page or linkedin profile?
I think this is one of the most vital info for me. And i’m glad
reading your article. But should remark on some general things,
The website style is ideal, the articles is really nice : D.
Good job, cheers
Pingback: ï»¿Go pokemon
Pingback: globalandia.blogspot.com
This is a topic which is near to my heart…
Cheers! Exactly where are your contact details though?
Very energetic post, I loved that bit. Will there be a part 2?
Right here is the perfect webpage for everyone who really wants
to understand this topic. You realize so much its almost tough to argue with
you (not that I actually would want to…HaHa). You certainly put a new spin on a subject that has been discussed
for a long time. Excellent stuff, just wonderful!
Great info. Lucky me I came across your site by chance (stumbleupon).
I have book-marked it for later!
There are a number of issues to consider here.
Saved as a favorite, I like your blog!
Pingback: ï»¿ixanawinters
Its a wonderful thing it really is.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your blog.
You have some really good posts and I feel I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love
to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please shoot me an email if interested. Cheers!
Interesting point
Hi there to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from
this website, and your views are pleasant in favor of new people.
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and
i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses?
If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated.
Now I am going to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast coming again to read further news.
I am sure this post has touched all the internet viewers, its really really
fastidious article on building up new web site.
Very shortly this web page will be famous among all blog users,
due to it’s fastidious articles
fantastic points altogether, you just received a logo new reader.
What could you suggest about your post that you just made a few days in the past?
Any positive?
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This article posted at
this site is truly nice.
Hello there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be
okay. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to
new updates.
Hey there terrific blog! Does running a blog like this
require a large amount of work? I have very little expertise in computer programming but I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway, should you have any
ideas or tips for new blog owners please share. I understand this is off subject nevertheless I just needed to ask.
Cheers!
At that time, she had also been taking Garcinia for two or a month, but she didn’t tell the doctor who prescribed
her antidepressant that she had been taking the weight-loss
supplement, Hendrickson said.
Hello! This is my first visit to your blog! We
are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same
niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a marvellous job!
Some time hiring a web design company in Canada could be bit costly for you then looking for a freelance website designer could be
profitable for you. Without careful planning and careful tests and executing, a website may
come to a point that the only accessible page in its site is only its home page.
If you like their work and if their previous clients assure you they are reliable, they could be the company
for you.
Having decided to get web designing done, look for a suitable, experienced
and well qualified web designer. By taking the help of a trusted website design company
Toronto, you can make your own website easily.
They want to deal with the most trustworthy business.
I like reading a post that will make people think.
Also, thank you for allowing for me to comment!
Heya just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t
loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both
show the same outcome.
Right here is the right web site for anybody
who wishes to understand this topic. You understand so much its almost
tough to argue with you (not that I personally will need
to…HaHa). You certainly put a brand new spin on a topic that’s
been discussed for years. Wonderful stuff, just excellent!
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you
using for this website? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve
had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for
another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of
a good platform.
I’m amazed, I have to admit. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s equally educative and interesting, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head.
The issue is something which not enough folks are speaking intelligently about.
I’m very happy I came across this in my search for something relating to this.
Ꭲhanks for your personal marveⅼous posting! I
definitely enjoyed reading it, you coսld be a great autɦor.I will
ensսre that I bookmark your blog and may сome back ѕometime soon. I
want to encourage you to continue your greɑt work, have a niϲe evening!
Undoubtedly, the internet is among the most preferred market places where sellers and buyers meet.
Producing a very light car will drop its fuel consumption, and oil companies will not appreciate this.
It is available in two versions of petrol and diesel and has
been a very reasonable price.
Excellent post. Keep posting such kind of information on your site.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hey there, You have done an incredible job.
I’ll certainly digg it and in my view recommend to my friends.
I’m sure they will be benefited from this web site.
excellent put up, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite specialists
of this sector do not understand this. You should proceed your
writing. I am sure, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
You need to be a part of a contest for one of the most useful sites on the web.
I am going to highly recommend this website!