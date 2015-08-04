Posted on by

Delicious Cutlets

Image via http://eatfullest.com/

Image via http://eatfullest.com/

Sitting down at Dae-ji Cutlet House

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

One of the most famous dishes from Japan is Tonkatsu, a kind of cutlet. A lot of people eat it because it is crispy and tender, and its special sauce adds a lot of flavour. In Japan, there are Tonkatsu houses that specialize in just making the dish. Luckily, there is a restaurant that is like a Tonkatsu house in Coquitlam. The Dae-ji Cutlet House is a few minutes away from the David Lam Campus and is near Coquitlam Center.

The restaurant has a variety of cutlets to choose from. They not only have pork cutlets, but they also have chicken cutlets, fish cutlets, and hamburger steaks.

The cutlet can be eaten by itself, or served with a curry. Most cutlets include rice and a salad and some of them even include miso soup. They also have special cutlets including a cheese pork cutlet, a pizza pork cutlet, and a cheese kimchi pork cutlet. I ate the pork cutlet under curry, with rice, a salad, and miso soup―one of the restaurant’s lunch specials.

The pork cutlet was crunchy and tender. The curry was good and a bit spicy, and tasted great when eaten with the pork cutlet and rice. The flavours of the pork cutlet and the salad complement each other, like eating Tonkatsu with lettuce.

One of their famous dishes is Volcano Chicken, which is deep fried chicken marinated in a spicy sweet and sour sauce. Delicious!

The cutlets at Dae-ji Cutlet House are so good, that you will surely come back for more! The Dae-Ji Cutlet House is located at 128-1153 The High Street in Coquitlam.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

4,469 comments on “Delicious Cutlets

  2. In general, the best techniques involve getting outside of yourself and getting the girl
    to discuss her interests. You are the merely one who would
    discover get the job done one you happen to be communicating with is the right one.
    But truth to become told, this is one of the hardest spot to do this because usually they already
    know that that which you are attempting to do and possess their guard up.

  5. Definitely consider that that you stated. Your favourite justification appeared to be
    at the internet the easiest factor to have in mind of.
    I say to you, I certainly get irked at the same time as other people consider issues that they just do not realize about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the highest as neatly as
    outlined out the whole thing without having side-effects , folks could take a
    signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks!

  12. By completing some detective focus on Facebook, you are able to gauge whether you might have been blocked.

    Find out how Facebook decides who shows up as part
    of your online box with help….

  13. You actually make it appear really easy together
    with your presentation but I find this topic to be
    actually something which I feel I’d by no means understand.

    It seems too complicated and very vast for
    me. I’m looking ahead in your next publish, I will attempt to get the hold of it!

  16. Ahaa, its nice conversation regarding this post at this
    place at this blog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at
    this place.

  17. Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
    I mean, what you say is important and everything.
    However think about if you added some great photos
    or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”!
    Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this website could definitely be one of the
    very best in its niche. Very good blog!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*