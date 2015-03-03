Posted on by

Disney princesses can be role models, too…

Photo illustration by Joel McCarthy

Photo illustration by Joel McCarthy

By Sharon Miki, Humour Editor

Snow White as Indira Gandhi, the only woman to serve as Prime Minister of India and a real leader of people.

 

 

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

14 comments on “Disney princesses can be role models, too…

  1. Pingback: My Homepage

  2. Pingback: Apple Stock for Beginner

  3. Pingback: modern furniture

  4. Pingback: buy backlinks

  5. Pingback: Go Here

  6. Until I went to junior high with his father from rural to city of reading, then comes the beginning of the Reformation, electronic hawkers from the South to the North, some students wore a show off in front of me, I also want to have a piece of my own spreadsheet, but I did not ask his father for always, know it is difficult. Makes me believe to be that one day his father suddenly pulled out from his pocket a spreadsheet of my dreams, let me surprise, knew that his father knew my thoughts. I treasured up, timekeeping, calendars automatically adjust quickly, wears well and as good as new for a long time, until the battery runs out only 10,000 are not prepared to put in the closet store.

  7. Pingback: reserver hotel de luxe

  8. Pingback: orospunun dogurdugu

  9. Pingback: anti kasma oc

  11. Good day! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick
    shout out and say I genuinely enjoy reading your blog posts.

    Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over
    the same topics? Thanks for your time!

  12. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker who had been conducting a little homework on this.
    And he actually ordered me lunch simply because I stumbled upon it for him…
    lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for
    spending some time to discuss this matter here on your website.

  13. Heya! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone! Just
    wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
    Carry on the superb work!

  14. Pingback: Stephani Mitchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*