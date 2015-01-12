DIY Beauty

Make your own toner

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

Everyone wants bright, healthy skin. But as someone with very sensitive skin, I find it difficult to trust too many mass-produced toners. Many of them contain medical grade alcohol, which is drying and also painful to anyone suffering from acne, rosacea, or any number of other skin conditions. Not to mention that they leave you smelling like you might need a 12-step program if you use them in the morning. So, I developed a sure-fire recipe for great skin, using cheap items that can be found in pretty much any neighbourhood.

You will need:

2 cups room temperature water

1 cup organic jasmati rice

The peel of one orange

1 tbsp. sake or rice wine vinegar

Combine rice and water in a bowl. Next, tear orange peel into loonie-sized pieces. Heat each with a lighter, holding the flame under the coloured side of the peel for a couple seconds before adding them to the bowl. Heating the peels will help release the essential oils it contains faster.

Add the sake/rice wine vinegar, and stir gently until water is foggy. Refrigerate the toner for two hours before straining water into small jar.