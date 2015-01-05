Posted on by

DIY Beauty

Crayola Lipstick 1

Make your own lipstick

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

You will need:

1 tsp. coconut oil per crayon (add more or less depending on how sheer you want your shade)

One drop mint or vanilla extract (optional), for flavour

A small container or old lipstick tube.

Peel the paper off of the crayons, and throw out any crayon parts that weren’t covered by the wrapper—these outer parts might have become contaminated by germs or bacteria.

Place a pot, filled halfway with water, on the stove over high heat. When the water has come to a boil, reduce to low-medium heat. From here you can create a temporary double-broiler by putting a metal mixing bowl on the pot of simmering water, making sure that the water doesn’t touch the bottom of the bowl.

Put one crayon into the metal mixing bowl or double-broiler—this will be your base shade. Add a few more colours to the bowl, using half crayons or small pieces. These additional crayons will help create interesting colours, so experiment with blues, yellows, maroons, and peaches. Use a fork to stir the crayons as they melt, then reduce the heat again.

Stir in the coconut oil and (optional) extract until everything has mixed. Remember that if you add more coconut oil your lipstick will become more sheer, but it will also be easier to put on.

Turn the stove off, and use oven mitts to lift the mixing bowl from the saucepan. Pour the lipstick into a lipstick tube or small container, using a knife or your fingers to shape the lipstick. Once it has cooled down a bit, put the lipstick in the fridge for 24 hours.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

