Do it for yourself

Not volunteering does not make you a selfish monster
By Elliot Chan, Opinions Editor
You used to do it. You used to commit your valuable time helping an event, an organization, or a cause. I know I did. I don’t anymore. I don’t volunteer, not because I’m busy, but because I recall that most organizations that don’t pay for labour are often disorganized, not so flexible, and ultimately lacking professionalism.
I have had bad experiences volunteering, and I believe many people have as well. But we dismiss all the bullshit because we want the goodwill, we want the work experience, and we want to participate and make a difference.
I’m not going to say that volunteering is a waste of time, because in the end, it’s up to you to define what your time is worth, and for you to decide how you would like to spend it. If you have a group of friends volunteering, you might love it—it’ll just be like hanging out. However, if you feel frustrated over the work or lack of communication, or that perhaps there is a high expectation for your role, be on alert.
There is a reason why unpaid internships are illegal now—it’s slavery. While as a volunteer you are there of your own free will, the organizers often make it seem as though they are doing you a favour. If you feel like you’ve been mistreated—whether by the leaders or your fellow volunteers—you can leave. There are literally a billion different ways to make a positive impact in the world, and many will even pay you to do it.
We live in a capitalistic society. If you are working for free, that means other people are working for free, and that is not fair for anybody. The least they can do is offer lunch or an honorarium. If an organization does not have a revenue stream, investors, donors, patrons, etc. why does it still exist?
Moreover, if we look at the world as a whole, we see many young adventure-seekers volunteering to build houses and orphanages in developing countries. Okay… cool… but those people don’t need some 20-something-year-old from Cloverdale to help them build shit. Give them material, and they can do it themselves. If you want to have an adventure, get a job, earn the money, and buy a plane ticket without interfering with other people’s lives. If you want to help build an orphanage in Cambodia, donate money and resources. Start a company that will hire local workers to do the job. Create a self-sufficient ecosystem, not one that nourishes your own self-righteousness.
Volunteering is not sustainable. Eventually you’ll have to eat. If organizations want help, they should apply for grants, have some marketing system, and have some incentive—it doesn’t have to be monetary, but it does have to be worthwhile. Volunteering is not for everybody, so before you think of someone else, think of yourself. You deserve your own precious time.
Pingback: Do it for yourself | Elliot Chan
I was curious if you ever thought of changing the layout of your site?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
Greate post. Keep posting such kind of information on your page.
Im really impressed by it.
Hello there, You have performed an excellent job.
I will certainly digg it and in my opinion suggest
to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this
website.
Hey there this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if
blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually
code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted
to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Fantastic website you have here but I was curious if you knew of any message boards
that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get
feedback from other experienced individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Cheers!
Hi colleagues, fastidious paragraph and nice urging commented at this place, I am genuinely enjoying by
these.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
At this time it looks like Movable Type is the best blogging
platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that
what you’re using on your blog?
Hello there, I discovered your website by way of Google even as looking for a
similar matter, your website got here up, it seems
to be great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply turned into alert to your blog via Google, and located that it is really informative.
I’m going to be careful for brussels. I’ll appreciate
if you continue this in future. A lot of people shall be benefited from
your writing. Cheers!
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to improve
my site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
If some one wants to be updated with most up-to-date technologies therefore he
must be go to see this site and be up to date every day.
Awesome post.