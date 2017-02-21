The effects of music on cognitive performance
By Jessica Berget, Staff Writer
If you listen to as much music as I do, chances are you have probably tried to convince yourself that studying while listening to music would help you. While it has been shown that listening to music before performing a task can be beneficial in many areas, does playing music while studying actually help your grades? The fact is that, depending on the speed, tempo, genre, and volume of the music, it could either hinder or benefit your performance.
Music has been shown to significantly impact mood, making you feel more relaxed, which is the best mood to study in. Studies have shown that listening to music before performing a task improves attention, memory, and the ability to do mental math. It can even lessen symptoms of anxiety and depression. However, listening to music while you are studying is an entirely different story. Studying while listening to any stimulative music has been shown to have negative effects on the effectiveness of studying, especially when it comes to memorizing things in order. Music with lyrics is especially difficult in this sense, as your cognitive abilities are thrown off when trying to read or memorize things in a certain order, because your brain is too busy focusing on the various words and notes in the music.
This doesn’t mean all music is bad for studying. On the contrary, instrumental or “sedative” music is known for being beneficiary to cognitive performance. Research from the University of Dayton found that students performed better at spatial or linguistic tasks if Mozart was playing in the background. Lyrical or stimulative music is a strong distraction and impedes cognitive processing more than sedative music, so next time you feel like listening to Beyoncé while you study, try putting on some Chopin or soft jazz instead.
Many people have a preferred genre of music to listen to as they work, without realizing the harmful effects it could have on their studying abilities. Unfortunately, listening to music you like while studying can actually obstruct your cognitive performance. In the 1977 study Effects of Stimulative and Sedative Music on Cognitive and Emotional Components of Anxiety by Carol A. Smith and Larry W. Morris, students were asked to study while listening to their preferred genre of music, but ended up performing at their worst in these cases. Furthermore, these students performed their best in a no music environment. This is due to the fact that cognitive resources are less available when your mind is occupied on a song’s lyrics, rhythm, the memories it invokes, or when you’re trying not to scream the lyrics to your favourite My Chemical Romance song.
Music may help in some aspects of cognitive performance, but when it comes to the question of whether or not it helps you study, the answer is… it depends. The effects of music on studying habits will vary from person to person depending on the genre, how loud it is, the speed, tempo, or whether or not you even enjoy the music. Personally, when I want some background music, instrumental jazz and classical help me to focus. Everyone has different studying habits and preferences; you just need to figure out what works best for you.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long
as I provide credit and sources back to your website? My website is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my visitors
would definitely benefit from a lot of the information you present
here. Please let me know if this okay with you.
Regards!
Keep on writing, great job!
I got this site from my buddy who shared with me on the topic of this website and
now this time I am browsing this web site and reading very informative posts at this
place.
It’s hard to find knowledgeable people in this particular subject, however, you
sound like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
I think the admin of this site is truly working hard in favor of his
website, since here every data is quality based stuff.
These BBQ stores will help draw the designs to suit your needs, give the materials and have a dedicated team member on the installation. They can turn out to be really helpful in renovating your complete home.
But purchasing crockery items requires lots
of thought and careful planning.
Sua alimentação determina seu resultado nos treinos.
Bear in mind, many STDs don’t have any indicators or symptoms.
I am writing this write-up about GSA Internet search engine Ranker to ensure that
others don’t have to go with all this particularly the newbies.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how could i
subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered
bright clear concept
This article provides clear idea in support of the
new viewers of blogging, that genuinely how to do blogging and site-building.
Іt’s hard to come by experienced people on this subject,
hoѡever, you seem like you know what you’re
talking ɑbout! Thanks
Buy cheap and quality paper for office and home.
Excellent post however , I was wanting to know if you
could write a litte more on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
Thank you!
Thanks a lot for haring thіs witһ all of us you aсtually realize ԝhat you are speaking approximately!
Bookmarked. Kindly additionally seek advice fгom my web site =).
We will haｖe a hyperlink change contract Ьetween սs
Choices trades are limited to 20 contracts per trade.
Hey would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
Can you recommend a good hosting provider at a reasonable price?
Kudos, I appreciate it!
Undeniably ϲonsider tһat which you stated. Yоur
favortite reason appeared t᧐ be at tһе net the easiest
factor to take іnto accout ߋf. I ѕay to you, I
certainly get irked еven aѕ other folks consider worries tһat thеʏ јust dօ not understand aƄout.
You managed to hit the nnail uⲣon thе tоⲣ as smartly aѕ outlined oout
the wһole thing with no neeԁ sіde-effects , othеr
folks cоuld tаke a signal. Will ρrobably be ƅack to get mоrе.
Tһanks
Hey there this is sօmewhat of off topic but Ι was wondeгing if blogs use WYSIWYG editorѕ orr if yoᥙ
have to manualⅼy code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills
so I wanted to get ɑdvice from someone wіth experience.
Any heslp would be greatly apрreciateⅾ!
Howdy! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new apple
iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading through
your blog and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the fantastic
work!