Don’t be that guy: Mine, mine, mine

Learn to receive others’ suggestions and try something new
By Mercedes Deutscher, Staff Writer
The absolute worst thing about watching Netflix with others is when you have to watch it with That Guy.
That Guy will insist on watching How I Met Your Mother. Not that it’s a bad show, but you’ve seen it too many times. You suggest trying out House of Cards, but you’re only met with an exasperated sigh, and end up watching Breaking Bad again.
This is frustrating, and it doesn’t apply only to Netflix. If you and That Guy go to get something to eat, it’s like pulling tooth and nail to get them to try something new. Want to go check out that new attraction in town? That Guy doesn’t.
Don’t be That Guy in your friend group.
Take a moment to think about it. Your favourite things became your favourite things through experience. You decided to give them a try and ended up loving them. I didn’t try sushi until I was 16 years old, and now I eat it several times a month.
It’s understandable to feel uncomfortable around new things. For example, if you do not enjoy amusement park rides and all of your friends want to go on the most thrilling roller coaster in the park, don’t feel pressured into something that makes you uncomfortable. Maybe take that time to play some games while your friends ride so that you all can enjoy yourselves.
Of course, there are situations where you can’t split off for a while and do your own thing, like going to the movies. If it’s your friend’s turn to pick the movie, just roll with it. A lot of the time, movies that you didn’t find interesting in the trailers turn out better than you expected.
Forcing your wants onto every situation without listening to the suggestions of others isn’t only rude, but it makes you kind of a lame friend, because they can’t enjoy themselves around you. It might lead to them making plans behind your back and not inviting you as well. Or it might lead to you pushing away your friends completely. When we were kids, nobody liked it when someone picked the games all of the time. That’s bossy.
In all honesty, trying something you didn’t think of is usually pretty fun. It takes the pressure off of you to plan, and it will remove resentment among friends. So maybe pass the Netflix remote to someone else next time you’re picking a movie.
It’snearly impossible too find experienced people on this
subject, but you sound like you know whyat you’re talking
about! Thanks
Hiya! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe
guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My bloog covers a llot of
the same topics as yours and I ffeel we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you might be interested feel free to sgoot me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog byy the way!
I all the time used to read paragraph in news papers but now as I am a user of internet so from now
I am using net ffor content, thanks to web.
Hiya very nice wweb site!!Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your web site aand
take the feeds also? I amm happy to find a lot of useful info here in the post,
we want develop more strategies on this regard,
thanks for sharing. . . . . .
Should I confront her with the new info?
Someone essentially assist to make seriously
posts I’d state. That is the very first time I frequented
your web page and to this point? I surprised with the research you
made to create this actual post incredible. Magnificent process!
Claro que e um transtorno terrivel ficar em casa dia todo e ter de dormir sempre na mesma posicao.
Hi there everybody, here every person is sharing such knowledge, so it’s pleasant
to read this web site, and I used to pay a quick visit this
web site daily.
Definitely high quality blog posts on this
website, saved to fav.
Hey there! Terrific post! Please keep all of us
posted!
You have some interesting info here, well written and
your website is user-friendly.
I think more writers ought to write with desire just like you.
Even informative articles like this can have personality.
That’s what you have put in this useful post.
Your views are very one of a kind.
Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog! We’re a team of
volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us advantageous information to
work on. You have done a fantastic job!
Many individuals will benefit from your writing.
Many thanks!
Look forward to checking out your web page again.
Exceⅼlent post. I ѡas checking continuοսѕly thiѕ blog and I am impresѕed!
Veгy useful infօrmation particularly the last part
🙂 I care for such info much. I was looking fⲟr
this certain info for a very long time. Тɦank you and good luck.
This article was very useful, especially since
I was trying to find applying for grants this subject last Thursday.
Keep posting.
When I found this site I went on reddit to share it to others.
I’m continuously browsing online for ideas that will benefit me.
And I have found yours. Thanks a bunch!
Many thanks, I’ve just been in search of information regarding this topic for quite a while and yours is the best I’ve discovered until now.
You’ve made a variety of nice points here. I see something actually special in this site.
Thank you for posting.
Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous
to and you are just too fantastic. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it.
You make it entertaining and you still take care of
to keep it sensible. I can’t wait to read much more from you.
This is really a terrific site.