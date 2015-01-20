Don’t be that guy: Of drivers and pedestrians

There’s no such thing as too cautious
By Mercedes Deutscher, Staff Writer
I like to call myself a frequent pedestrian. I’ve had my learner’s licence for three years, but I choose not to drive for financial and environmental reasons. I’m thankful to live in an area where I have this choice.
I was required to learn the rules of the road to receive my learner’s licence, and I know that in many circumstances, I have the right of way.
So it absolutely infuriates me when That Guy cannot respect that.
I could get through my post-secondary years comfortably and debt-free if I had a dime for every time I was nearly hit by a motor vehicle driven by That Guy. If I had decided to actively pursue a civil suit against That Guy for the two times I was hit by a vehicle, I might have the money to pay for school.
However, this isn’t so much a pity party but a warning for those who choose to drive: be careful!
Driving a vehicle is an enormous responsibility that shouldn’t be taken lightly. When you choose to drive, you are responsible for adhering to the rules of the road. These rules aren’t there to ruin fun; they are there to protect all road users, including pedestrians.
As a pedestrian, when I cross at an intersection, I shouldn’t have to run across the crosswalk because That Guy is too impatient to let me finish crossing, or doesn’t even look to see that I am crossing. There is no excuse for that. Wherever they’re heading, it could never be so important that it’s worth risking the life of another human being. When a driver does that, they’re only shaving a few seconds off of their trip. If they hit that pedestrian, they can forget their plans and make a date with emergency services.
Not only is driving stupidly around pedestrians dangerous, it could also cost the driver. Insurance is pricey, even if they do have a crash-free record. So who in their right mind would want to jeopardize their insurance rates by being a reckless driver? As well, if they still have a Class 7 licence and hit a pedestrian (or anyone), they may be forced to start their 24-month stage again.
At the very least, if a mishap nearly happens, an apologetic wave would make things right. Instead, That Guy decides to yell profanities at me or make offensive gestures when they’re at fault.
I do not claim to have road supremacy because I am a pedestrian. If I’m jaywalking, I can accept fault. But if I’m legally crossing the street during the appropriate signal, then I have the right of way. Just as I respect the right of drivers to cross the intersection when it is their green light, I expect to be able cross the street without fear.
So I beg of all those who chose to get behind the wheel. Don’t be That Guy.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to
get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appearance.
I must say that you’ve done a great job with this.
Additionally, the blog loads super fast for me on Opera.
Exceptional Blog!
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog
before but after reading through some of
the post I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m
definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!
Hi Dear, are you in fact visiting this site regularly, if
so after that you will without doubt obtain nice know-how.
I’m not positive the place you’re getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time studying more or understanding more.
Thank you for fantastic information I used to be in search of this information for
my mission.
I don’t even know how I ended up right here, but I assumed this
post used to be great. I do not understand who you might be
however certainly you are going to a well-known blogger in case you are
not already. Cheers!
Hi there to all, how is all, I think every one is
getting more from this web page, and your views are fastidious in support of
new viewers.
Hi! I simply want to offer you a big thumbs up for your great info you have right here on this
post. I will be coming back to your web site for
more soon.
I blog quite often and I seriously thank you for your content.
Your article has truly peaked my interest. I will
take a note of your blog and keep checking for new information about once per
week. I opted in for your RSS feed as well.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This post posted at this website is actually pleasant.
Thank you for some other excellent post. The place else could anybody get that type of info in such a perfect way of writing?
I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the look for such info.
Asking questions are truly nice thing if you are not understanding something completely, except this piece of
writing provides fastidious understanding even. Gamefly 3
month free trial
This is my first time visit at here and i am in fact happy to read everthing at
one place.
I all the time used to study post in news papers but now as I am a user of
internet so from now I am using net for content,
thanks to web.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement
account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
By the way, how can we communicate?