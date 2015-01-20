Don’t be that guy: Of drivers and pedestrians

There’s no such thing as too cautious

By Mercedes Deutscher, Staff Writer

I like to call myself a frequent pedestrian. I’ve had my learner’s licence for three years, but I choose not to drive for financial and environmental reasons. I’m thankful to live in an area where I have this choice.

I was required to learn the rules of the road to receive my learner’s licence, and I know that in many circumstances, I have the right of way.

So it absolutely infuriates me when That Guy cannot respect that.

I could get through my post-secondary years comfortably and debt-free if I had a dime for every time I was nearly hit by a motor vehicle driven by That Guy. If I had decided to actively pursue a civil suit against That Guy for the two times I was hit by a vehicle, I might have the money to pay for school.

However, this isn’t so much a pity party but a warning for those who choose to drive: be careful!

Driving a vehicle is an enormous responsibility that shouldn’t be taken lightly. When you choose to drive, you are responsible for adhering to the rules of the road. These rules aren’t there to ruin fun; they are there to protect all road users, including pedestrians.

As a pedestrian, when I cross at an intersection, I shouldn’t have to run across the crosswalk because That Guy is too impatient to let me finish crossing, or doesn’t even look to see that I am crossing. There is no excuse for that. Wherever they’re heading, it could never be so important that it’s worth risking the life of another human being. When a driver does that, they’re only shaving a few seconds off of their trip. If they hit that pedestrian, they can forget their plans and make a date with emergency services.

Not only is driving stupidly around pedestrians dangerous, it could also cost the driver. Insurance is pricey, even if they do have a crash-free record. So who in their right mind would want to jeopardize their insurance rates by being a reckless driver? As well, if they still have a Class 7 licence and hit a pedestrian (or anyone), they may be forced to start their 24-month stage again.

At the very least, if a mishap nearly happens, an apologetic wave would make things right. Instead, That Guy decides to yell profanities at me or make offensive gestures when they’re at fault.

I do not claim to have road supremacy because I am a pedestrian. If I’m jaywalking, I can accept fault. But if I’m legally crossing the street during the appropriate signal, then I have the right of way. Just as I respect the right of drivers to cross the intersection when it is their green light, I expect to be able cross the street without fear.

So I beg of all those who chose to get behind the wheel. Don’t be That Guy.