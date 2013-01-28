Douglas celebrates International Day

Walk the ‘World in 80 Steps’
By Glauce Fleury, Contributor
The New Westminster campus will turn into a small piece of the world on January 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when Douglas College celebrates International Day. More than 20 countries will be represented by cultural booths, on display in the concourse. At David Lam campus, the event will be held on Thursday. The main purpose of the day is not to be an exhibition, but an interaction among all students ¾ domestic and international.
“The multiple booths will allow students to get together, having lots of dialogues and sharing their beliefs and values,” says Scott Fraser-Dauphinee, the Campus Life coordinator. This is the third International Day promoted by Douglas College. This year the theme is “Around the World in 80 Steps,” so the students are invited to embark on a journey around the world by engaging with the wealth of cultures represented in the student body’s ethnic makeup and background.
Despite being in charge of the International Office and the Centre for Campus Life & Athletics, the event is mainly run by students¾more than 100 volunteers will be working on this event. According to Mehrnaz Kobari, International Student Advisor, the college encourages all students to get involved. “All of our students come from various backgrounds or ancestries and they are all encouraged to participate,” she says. “This is a special day to celebrate, share, and learn about the diversity we have here.”
Besides the cultural booths, International Day will have presentations and performances at both campuses from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The activities include music from Scotland and Africa and dance from India, Africa, Mexico, and the Middle East.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the students will be able to visit the Coffee & Tea House and sample flavours from China, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, and Mexico. “We don’t want to just make people drink, but learn why these beverages are relevant for their cultures,” says Fraser-Dauphinee. Students from these countries will be preparing the coffee and tea and talking to other students. Get involved!
Countries represented by the booths: Afghanistan, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Ecuador, Fiji, France, Guatemala, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam.
Coffee & Tea House: Atole (Mexico), Cardamom tea (Iraq), Colombian coffee, Indian chai, Kenyan coffee, Matcha tea (Japan), Oolong Tea (China), and Sariwangi tea (Indonesia).
[hr]
AGENDA
January 29 – New Westminster Campus
Cultural booths
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Coffee and Tea House
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Performances
12:00 p.m. – Bagpipes with Kyle Baillie (Scotland)
12:05 p.m. – Bhangra dance (India)
12:15 p.m. – Mexican folklore dance
12:25 p.m. – Bellydance (Middle East)
12:30 p.m. – Kesseke by Yeo and Chris – Kutapira Band (Ivory Coast)
1:00 p.m. – Tshimanga Mujinga Dance Group (Congo)
[divider_flat]
January 31 – David Lam Campus
Cultural booths
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Coffee and Tea House
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Performances
12:00 p.m. – Bhangra Dance (India)
12:10 p.m. – Vancouver Chinese Lion Dance
12:30 p.m. – Kesseke Yeo and Chris – Kutapira Band (Ivory Coast)
1:00 p.m. – Tshimanga Mujinga Dance Group (Congo)
