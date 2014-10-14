Douglas College Foundation hosts 17th ‘A Class Act’

Fundraiser returns this Friday with Roaring ‘20s theme

By Angela Espinoza, News Editor

The 17th annual “A Class Act” fundraiser will be taking place October 17. The fundraiser serves to raise money for Douglas College scholarships and bursaries, while offering wine and beer tastings to a different theme each year at the David Lam campus.

This year’s theme is “A Toast to the 20s,” inspired by the prohibition-era. “At the beginning of the year, the [Douglas College] Foundation staff brainstorm … and this year we collectively came up with the 1920s theme,” said Douglas College Foundation executive director and associate vice president external relations, Hazel Postma. “We added chocolate and jazz to the normal wine and beer tastings. After discovering that cocktails were invented in the 1920s to mask the taste of bootleg spirits, we added cocktails to the evening.”

Past themes have included Mediterranean, the ‘70s, and last year’s theme was Oktoberfest.

“There’s going to be a [1927 Chevrolet Touring] car there as a photo prop, so you can have your pictures taken with the car,” said student leader Lisa Collyer. “With the wine and the beers we’re also pairing different chocolates, different percentages, so some very dark, some lighter.”

Collyer plays a large role in organizing the many student volunteers for the fundraiser each year. “This is actually the third year in a row that I’m helping,” said Collyer. “I’m in charge of … keeping on top of who will be doing what and getting them oriented and trained for the evening.”

“We’ve always worked with the hospitality students so it gives them some applied practical learning,” said Postma. “[The students] act as hosts, they help us with registration, with serving the food, with overseeing the [live and silent] auctions, they help with setup and take down—they help throughout the evening.

“They get a bit of training, we’re bringing someone in to talk to them about chocolate; the different types of chocolate and a little bit of the history of chocolate so that they can then talk knowledgeably to the guests. So it’s a fun evening, but there’s also an education component.”

“Last year we had about 47 students volunteer,” said Collyer. “I think this year we’ll probably be seeing more about … 35 students volunteer.” Collyer added the number was decreased as last year there were slightly too many volunteers.

“We’ve invited the mayors of the Tri-Cities … to be the live auctioneers,” said Postma. Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart, Port Moody Mayor Mike Clay, and Port Coquitlam Mayor Greg Moore will be running the live auction.

Regarding auction prizes, Collyer stated “last year we had a $1,000 shopping spree for Coquitlam Centre. There [were] a lot of things donated by the local businesses; gift certificates for restaurants, Westminster Savings donated a [guaranteed investment certificate], Port Moody Liquor Store donated some gift certificates.”

There will also be a bursary draw, where one lucky winner will get to name the bursary upon winning.

Postma stated that 250 guests are expected to attend this year, with the hope of collectively raising more than last year’s net of $30,000 in donations. “We’ll be selling tickets to a bursary draw … and then if they win, they get to name the bursary.”

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in black-tie or ‘20s-themed clothing, although dressing up is not mandatory. Douglas College director of development David Magnuson-Ford will be emceeing the event. Tickets can be purchased online at http://bitoly/1thNlZN or via phone at (604)-777-6176 for $75 up to October 16. Attendees must be 19 or older.