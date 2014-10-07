Douglas? Dug more

Women’s soccer team secures spot in PACWEST Provincials
By Michael Sopow, Contributor
The Douglas College Royals soccer teams played against the Langara Falcons last weekend (October 4 and 5. The women finished their Saturday with a close-fought draw while the men won by a score of 1-0. Both teams won on Sunday. As the season edges towards the PACWEST Provincials, the Royals are looking in top-tier shape, and are certainly a force to be reckoned with.
The women’s team opened up resolutely on Sunday with tenacious offensive pressure in the first half of the game. Shots were generated, numerous tackles were won in favourable positions, and a Royal was almost always seen getting to the ball first. This seemingly continuous offensive and defensive pressure was swayed only slightly in the 18th minute of the game when the Falcons were granted an open but unsuccessful opportunity inside the six-yard box.
Lindsay Munroe proceeded to then score the first goal of the game with a well-placed shot in the top corner to beat the Falcons’ keeper. She didn’t stop there. In the 32nd minute, Munroe put away her second goal of the game to put Douglas up 2-0 before half-time. The Royals continued to dominate the pace of the game until the final whistle with a goal from Hayley Melvin and numerous offensive chances.
“I think it’s [clinching a PACWEST Provincials berth] only going to motivate us more pushing forward and we know what we need to do to succeed so our hard work will continue to pay off,” said Munroe after the game.
Sunday’s game for the men’s squad started off with pressure from both sides of the field and Douglas’ keeper, Marc Mincieli, was forced into making some vigorous early saves to keep the score level. In the 18th minute Langara scored the first goal of the game but the Royals maintained their early motivation and kept the game in reach.
In the second half, the game began to really pick up its pace. Douglas’ Mark Baldisimo scored to tie the game at one in the 49th minute, then in the 51st minute, Langara proceeded to take the lead again 2-1. Baldisimo once again delivered to tie the game at two, and then Brennan Hoffman scored in the 82nd minute to give Douglas their first lead of the game for the win.
“Put a couple of new guys in the line-up who were kinda chomping at the bit to get in, and they played well. Game winner today was a couple of first games for Brennan and he scored the game winner and deserved it. Justin hasn’t played all year—hasn’t been on a roster all year—and he came in, started both games and played both full games. Hats off to those guys that came off the bench,” said coach Paul Bahia following the game.
