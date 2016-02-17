I love sleeping. Bed, cat, pillows, blankets that go on for days—no need to ask me twice. However, as with most things in life, what we want, what we need, and what we get are three very different things.
My Sunday to Tuesday stretch is usually the toughest part of the week. Edits and emails take up most of my day before culminating in a glorious descent to whatever flat surface first appeals to me when I drag myself through the door at two in the morning. And then I’m generally up again by 5:00 a.m. for an early shift at the beloved other job serving coffee to patrons equally as surly as myself.
The wearied act of shuffling through the entrance to bleary-eyed co-workers tires quickly. And you’d think, so would the ceaseless questions of, “You got how much sleep?” and, “How are you even on your feet?” and a few comments along the lines of, “I don’t know how you do it,” but they don’t. Fact is, in a weird way, I had always taken them with a severely misguided sense of pride. It’s like the marathoner pushing hard for the finish as bewildered spectators marvel at the sheer determination on display.
But day-to-day life isn’t a race. It’s no marathon. At least it’s not supposed to be.
I know for a fact that the egotistical bags under my eyes are not unique to my situation. Many share in this disturbing desire to deprive oneself of necessary rest; many take the surprise, shock, and sometimes horror of those around them to be pats on the back or even silent admiration.
This mentality needs to stop.
Glorifying unhealthy lifestyles is a completely backward way to go about things. This is supposed to be the 21st century—an age of realizing what’s best for our bodies and not encouraging destructive behaviour. An easy parallel would be a model suffering from bulimia. How amazing, how remarkable, that someone can eat whatever they want and then suffer none of the fattening consequences. Truly a life that has it all. Kudos.
These words sound insane. An archaic thought process more likely to be shamed nowadays than praised. Sleep is no different.
According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults between the ages of 18 and 64 require between 7 and 9 hours of sleep every night. Not every other night. Not split between two. Every night.
How unhealthy is it? Sleep deprivation leaves one at risk of heart disease, heart attacks, heart failure, irregular heartbeats, high blood pressure, strokes, and diabetes, to touch on a few. You’re also not as sharp mentally, can see a reduced sex drive, and gain weight in the process. At some point, that imaginary badge superimposed on your chest becomes very trivial indeed.
So don’t let the sandman be a mythical creature in your life. And don’t allow yourself to be “impressed” by those who fail to get their required rest. You need sleep to be the best person you can be, and in order to be healthy, you need to think healthy.
Danke danke,
Eric Wilkins
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d
like to shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
Good post! We are linking to this particularly great post
on our site. Keep up the great writing.
I know this site gives quality dependent
articles or reviews and extra data, is there any other web page which presents
these data in quality?
I intended to compose you a very small word to be able to give many thanks the moment again for those precious things you’ve discussed on this website. It is unbelievably generous with you to supply freely all that many of us could have made available for an electronic book to get some money for their own end, specifically seeing that you might well have tried it in case you wanted. These things as well acted to provide a fantastic way to be certain that the rest have the identical dream really like my own to find out much more when considering this issue. I think there are numerous more enjoyable instances in the future for those who read carefully your blog post.
Patel is just so skilled, so multi-talented, so dedicated, enthusiastic, as well as personalized …
and Quick Sprout has no selection however to
show that.
Great website. Plenty of useful information here. I’m sending it to several buddies ans also
sharing in delicious. And certainly, thank you for your sweat!
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog
and I’m impressed! Very helpful info particularly the last part 🙂 I
care for such info much. I was seeking this certain information for a long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
This is really amazing webpage which have an online generator for generate unlimited amazon gift card codes totally free of cost.
This piece of writing is really a fastidious one it helps new web people, who are wishing in favor
of blogging.
Remarkable things here. I am very glad to peer your post.
Thank you a lot and I am taking a look ahead to contact you.
Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Cheers